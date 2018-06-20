21st Century Fox spikes after Disney raises its bid

By
Jacob Sonenshine, Business Insider US
-

source
Markets Insider

Shares of 21st Century Fox are surging, up 7.45%, Wednesday morning after Disney raised its bid for the company’s assets excluding Fox News and Fox Business. Disney shares are up about 1% on the news.

The revised $71.3 billion bid topped Comcast’s all-cash offer of $65 billion, and will allow 21st Century Fox shareholders to decide between receiving all cash or a mix of cash and stock.

The increased offer comes one week after Comcast crashed Disney’s attempt to buy the assets with a $65 billion bid, following the US Justice Department’s approval of AT&T’s merger with Time Warner. Disney originally bid $28 a share back in December.

21st Century Fox is up 33.69% this year.