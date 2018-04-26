21st Century Technologies, Nexusguard to build DDoS Scrubbing Center in Nigeria

An ICT powerhouse in Nigeria is entering into cybersecurity solutions business

SAN FRANCISCO – Media OutReach – April 26, 2018 – 21st Century Technologies Limited, a leading ICT powerhouse in Nigeria, today announced its partnership with Nexusguard, a leading DDoS security solution provider. 21st Century Technologies tapped Nexusguard to build its DDoS scrubbing center in Nigeria to provide DDoS mitigation service to enterprise and government customers in Africa.

21st Century builds digital infrastructure including most advanced global digital security point of present in Nigeria, Tier 4 data centre, academy, software development centre to help esteem customers, partners and government in Africa to deploy necessary innovation solutions to remain secure, competitive, lead and win in the era of digital transformation and engagement.

“We opted to partner with Nexusguard because of their global reach and robustness of their platform. They have helped many companies and governments globally defend against cyberattack. Nexusguard is consistently recognised by analysts such as Gartner and Forrester as a market leader,” said Wale Ajisebutu, CEO of 21st Century Technologies. “Customers choose to take advantage of our new compelling cybersecurity solution will surely capture enormous opportunities for unlimited growth.”

With DDoS risk increasing worldwide, service providers are updating their capabilities to provide not only bandwidth and subscriptions, but also cybersecurity. That transformation, known as Telco 5.0, demands the methodology and mechanics to shift platforms, people and processes to provide optimal security. Nexusguard fulfills that need with its global scrubbing cloud. Paired with 21st Century Technologies’s local capacity, the companies will provide a seamless “global+local” scrubbing network that detects and mitigates both international and local DDoS attacks, simultaneously.

“Communications service providers (CSP) have a new opportunity to help create a global DDoS defense network to protect internet users,” said Andy Ng, Nexusguard CEO. “Our partnership with 21st Century Technologies in Nigeria, as with other Telco 5.0 providers around the globe, are critical to not only helping enterprises fortify themselves against future attacks but also to telcos transforming their business.”





About Nexusguard

Founded in 2008, Nexusguard is a leading cloud-based distributed denial of service (DDoS) security solution provider fighting malicious internet attacks. Nexusguard ensures uninterrupted internet service, visibility, optimization and performance. Nexusguard is focused on developing and providing the best cybersecurity solution for every client across a range of industries with specific business and technical requirements. Nexusguard also enables communication service providers to deliver DDoS protection solution as a service. Nexusguard delivers on its promise to provide you with peace of mind by countering threats and ensuring maximum uptime. Visit www.nexusguard.com for more information.





About 21st Century Technologies

21st Century Technologies Limited is a Licensed Information Communications and Technology Services Provider in Nigeria incorporated in 1997. In the last 21 years, 21st century technologies limited has been in the front of providing cutting edge telecom solutions such as voice, data, internet, infrastructure and platform as a service, colocation to over 100,000 customers in Nigeria. Visit www.21ctl.com for more information.