We asked top VCs to pick 22 cannabis startups they think will blow up, raise fresh rounds, or IPO this year. Check out our exclusive lists here.

- source
- REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
- We asked 12 of the top cannabis VCs to pick which cannabis startups they think will blow up this year.
- The list is divided into two categories: cannabis tech, and consumer-facing startups.
- Subscribe to Business Insider Prime to read the cannabis tech startup list here, and the consumer cannabis startup list here.
Investors are pouring money into cannabis startups. Venture firms invested $881 million into cannabis startups in 2018, over double the amount raised a year prior, according to the data provider PitchBook.
That money has gone into two larger buckets: first, are consumer cannabis startups. These are companies that sell and distribute THC and CBD-containing products, like oils, skincare products, edibles, and even pre-rolled joints.
Second, are cannabis tech startups that provide the software and hardware to support the rapidly growing industry.
While the cannabis industry is still nascent – THC, the main psychoactive component of the plant isn’t federally legal in the US – startups are jockeying for market share in an attempt to dominate the early innings of what some Wall Street analysts say could be a $194 billion global industry by 2030.
To help get a sense of what the landscape looks like for startups in the very early innings of the cannabis industry, Business Insider asked 12 of the top cannabis VCs which startups to watch out for.
Subscribe to Business Insider Prime below to read the exclusive lists:
-
Top venture investors say these 11 tech startups in the red-hot cannabis sector are set to blow up this year
-
Top investors say these 11 buzzy, under-the-radar consumer cannabis startups are set to raise fresh rounds and blow up this year
While you’re here, read more of Business Insider’s cannabis industry coverage:
-
The top 12 venture-capital firms making deals in the booming cannabis industry that’s set to skyrocket to $75 billion
-
Meet the bigshot lawyers who are turning weed into a $194 billion industry
-
Some Wall Street firms are reevaluating policies for drug testing employees. Here’s where the biggest banks stand on testing workers for marijuana use.