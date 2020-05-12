22 top public relations pros on the job market right now

source Anneka Patel

The PR industry is shedding jobs, but good communications counsel is critical as the world weathers the coronavirus pandemic.

Business Insider identified 22 respected PR pros on the market who CEOs should hire.

They include vets from Oracle, United Technologies, and other blue-chip companies.

CEOs worldwide are scrambling to answer pressing questions.

When can employees return to work? How will they keep them safe? What products and services would be appropriate to promote?

Based on our own reporting as well as nominations, the list includes people who lost their jobs due to the coronavirus and other reasons, as well as consultants who want to work full-time at a large organization.

It includes ex-Oracle exec Bob Winslow, who served as chief communications officer until July 2019; Kelli Parsons, a vet of United Technologies, New York Life Insurance, Fannie Mae, and Warburg Pincus; and Anneka Patel, ex-director of comms at Eventbrite.

Click to read the full list below: