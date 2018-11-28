People are struggling to believe the money diary of a 22-year-old e-commerce entrepreneur who claims to earn $25,000 a month

caption Apparently, you can make $25,000 working out of your New York City apartment. source Shutterstock.com

Refinery29’s latest Money Diary is causing a stir online.

The site’s popular series follows the spending of a working woman in a week.

The latest, released on Tuesday, was written by a 22-year-old entrepreneur who claims to make more than $600,000 in annual revenue from her e-commerce business.

The author’s take-home, she says, is around $25,000-$30,000 per month.

A lot of people on Twitter had a hard time believing that the writer’s business, which she runs from her New York City apartment, was able to reap such financial rewards.

A 22-year-old entrepreneur is being called out on Twitter for claiming to take home an average of $25,000 a month.

The latest in Refinery29’s popular Money Diary series, which sees a working woman document what she spends in a week, the young woman claims to live in New York City and make her money running an e-commerce business out of her apartment.

Refinery 29 amended its original headline after it was pointed out that the author’s business revenue had been used as her income, which is actually about half of the initial figure.

Nevertheless, an annual income of around $300,000-$360,000 is far more than most people in their early 20s can boast about. So, how does she do it?

The author doesn’t delve into too much detail about her enterprise, other than stating that she is a handbag designer and is in the process of switching fulfilment centres, which she describes as “a bit of a risky move,” but one that is necessary in order to scale up her business.

She also states that her products are made in China and shipped all over the world from a center in Hong Kong.

All in all, the author’s weekly spend comes to $1,732.15, which is roughly the monthly net income of someone earning $25,000 a year.

However, a lot of readers had a hard time believing that the writer’s e-commerce business was able to reap such impressive financial rewards.

“She doesn’t do any work except check emails, we all do that! What the hell how is she earning $25k I call BS…” one person wrote on Twitter.

She doesn’t do any work except check emails, we all do that! What the hell how is she earning $25k I call BS…. — Lisa maree (@lisa_mwhited) November 28, 2018

Another speculated that she was simply born into a rich family, which would align with the writer’s admission that her parents covered her undergraduate education.

Spoiler: this story explains nothing about what this person actually does to make this amount of money outside of “purse designer.” I’m also good at reading people, this person was born with a ticket (rich parents). 100000%. — Windy City iGGY (@windycityiggy) November 28, 2018

Others pointed out discrepancies in the article, like the fact that she doesn’t have her own printer…

Sooooo….ol girl runs a business, make hundreds of thousands of dollars—and doesn't own a printer?!????????? — According to Society (@laweatherall) November 28, 2018

…and that even though she spent $650 on a designer tote bag, she refrains from getting a $6 Uber home because she “ain’t a baller”…

I also love that she spends $650 on a duffle bag but says she “ain’t a baller” when Uber is $6 — Eva Knievel (@that_bird) November 28, 2018

…Despite calling an Uber to a candy store and back to get Sour Patch Kids.

Day 2: 8pm: Uber $7.53 (round trip?)…That has to be like 30 feet from her apartment building.

Can she see the Duane Reade from her apartment? They could have thrown her the sour patch kids!!! — Chris Edward (@IAMChrisEdward) November 28, 2018

She also says she moves money from her checking account to her savings every day so she doesn’t “feel too flush and accidentally buy a Chanel bag,” but then proceeds to spend $707 on a Celine tote bag.

Some people came to the author’s defence, though.

Blogger Harry Campbell chimed in to say that the author’s Money Diary was “very reasonable” and that “the internet is amazing if you’re a hustler and open to trying and learning new things.”

Very reasonable – the internet is amazing if you're a hustler and open to trying and learning new things. I know lots of people in similar ranges and you would never guess it. https://t.co/DtEiuK3RRo — Harry Campbell (@TheRideshareGuy) November 27, 2018

“Good for her that she can make so much money at such a young age! That’s an amazing feat,” another added.