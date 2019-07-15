DNA kits from 23andMe and AncestryDNA are 50% off during Prime Day 2019 — see which one you should buy

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

If you’ve always wanted to find out a little bit more about your genetic background, Prime Day 2019 has affordable opportunities for you to do so – both AncestryDNA and 23andMe have slashed the prices on their top DNA kits by 50%.

Though the kits differ in what they measure (which we break down below), both companies can help you learn more about your background, health predispositions, and any conditions you might want to look out for – or, if you just have an interest in genealogy and where you came from.

Basically, you receive a kit to collect a saliva sample, then you send it to the company, and within a few weeks, you’ll get an online report detailing your ancestry along with other useful information.

Check out the Prime Day 2019 deals from 23andMe and AncestryDNA:

When you submit your spit through the 23andMe DNA Test, you’ll receive more than 125 personalized genetic reports back – the most comprehensive genetic ancestry breakdown available.

Among the health reports, you’ll learn about any health conditions to which you’re predisposed as well as carrier status reports for hereditary hearing loss, sickle cell anemia, cystic fibrosis, and at least 35 more genetic conditions.

23andMe also provides you with access to the raw data from your DNA test, which might be helpful down the road as more companies create products that are customized for your body.

AncestryDNA is the best-selling consumer DNA test.

Not only does the test tell you which countries you are from, but it also can pinpoint the region. AncestryDNA’s basic test gives you the story of your ancestors’ journeys over time, mapping their travels around the world and providing information about what may have caused them to move from place to place. And the “DNA Matches” feature could potentially introduce you to relatives you didn’t even know you had.

In addition to receiving all of the information available from the lower-priced Genetic Ethnicity Test, this comprehensive kit lets you dig in deeper to 26 different personality traits. Your results will show you how your genes influence your personality traits too.