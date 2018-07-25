Here’s the email 23andMe sent its customers after GSK bought a $300 million stake in the company

caption 23andMe CEO Anne Wojcicki explained why the company is working with GSK to develop drugs. source Kimberly White/Getty

23andMe on Wednesday announced a partnership with pharma giant GlaxoSmithKline to develop new treatments for diseases including Parkinson’s disease, in which GSK is providing $300 million in funding to 23andMe.

23andMe’s CEO Anne Wojicki sent an email to users on Wednesday announcing the partnership and explaining why the consumer genetics company is working with GSK.

“I hear regularly from customers, like you, that they want to be part of a solution that is improving health care,” Wojcicki wrote in an email. “We all have some disease or health issue that we care about. 23andMe has created a research platform to enable interested customers to participate in research – to not wait for solutions to appear, but for people to come together and make discoveries happen. By working with GSK, we believe we will accelerate the development of breakthroughs.”

The idea is to use the genetic information 23andMe has gathered from users who consent to share their information and use that to build therapies. The people who opt in to sharing their data – that’s about 80% of 23andMe’s millions of users – are asked to answer survey questions about their health and habits. Those answers then feed research into links between genetics and certain conditions. If certain genes stand out, they could become targets that 23andMe goes after with a drug. Ideally, that drug could then be studied in clinical trials, possibly on people who participated in the initial research who have that condition.

This isn’t 23andMe’s first foray into drug development. Already, 23andMe has partnered with major pharmaceutical companies like Lundbeck and Pfizer,which hope to use the company’s data to develop their own drugs. And in 2015, 23andMe started getting into drug development on its own, hiring a former Genentech executive, Richard Scheller, to lead the team.

Here's the full email,

Dear Lydia,