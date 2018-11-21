24/7 Expert-Level Network Security Operation Center With Sangfor Security Butler

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 21 November 2018 – Global cybercrime is predicted to reach more than $2.1 trillion in 2019 and cyber-threats don’t take days off. Sangfor Technologies, a leading vendor of IT infrastructure solutions specializing in Network Security & Cloud Computing, proudly announces the release of Sangfor Security Butler, the newest Cloud-based Security Operation Center, making end to end, expert-level security operation a luxury that everyone can afford. Sangfor Security Butler perform complex firewall log reviews and correlation, alert and highlight relevant and critical security incidents for IT administrators and enables quick emergency response, all from the convenience of a cloud-based portal 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

These powerful tools in addition to basic incident response & quarantine of compromised assets improves the overall risk posture of organizations exponentially. It takes an average of 200 days for an organization to detect a security breach. Quicker time to detection enables a company to minimize damage and to stop potential data breach. However, security operation requires a team of security experts to operate 24/7 while companies of average size often lack the sufficient IT security skillset, visibility or budget to conduct comprehensive security operations, leaving them extremely vulnerable to attack.

“SecOps isn’t a luxury anymore, it’s a necessity.” says Jason Yuan, VP of Products and Marketing at Sangfor. “We understand the network security struggle customers face in Asia and globally. We’ve watched it, studied it and worked with our partners and customers to build complex security systems that operate in multiple countries, branches and under different regulations. Now it’s time to protect what you’ve built and fortify your networks against a growing number of looming threats.“

Since the release of Security Butler, many customers have seen their complex and time consuming daily security operation transform into an ultra-simplified task. “Previously, it took us at least 2 hours to check the firewall status, security logs and threat status. After implementing Security Butler, we have reduced the overall time to 10 minutes, allowing our team to focus on other critical tasks.” says the IT Manager of a large Chinese Automobile Manufacturing company managing more than four Sangfor NGAF firewalls.

About Sangfor:





Founded in 2000 and a publicly traded company as of 2018 (SANGFOR STOCK CODE: 300454 (CH)) Sangfor Technologies is the global leading vendor of IT infrastructure solutions specializing in Network Security and Cloud Computing. Sangfor Security Butler is available for a free trial period of 90 days for all new Sangfor NGAF customers. For more information on Sangfor Security Butler and other network security and cloud computing solutions, please visit our website https://www.sangfor.com.