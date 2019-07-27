The 25 best airlines in the world, ranked by in-flight entertainment options

- source
- Flying is a miracle of modern life.
- But when the wonder of human flight wears off, you’re stuck with the ugly truth that you’ve got another 10 hours before you get to Tokyo.
- And that’s where in-flight entertainment comes in! These are your best options for in-flight entertainment.
There you are, excitedly boarding your flight to Bali. Bali! You’ve been waiting your whole life, and it’s finally here.
You board the plane, settle in, and quickly realize the awful truth: You’ve got somewhere in the vicinity of a full 24 hours of flying ahead of you. Woof.
But there’s a good chance that, depending on the airline, in-flight entertainment is there to combat your boredom. These are the 25 best airlines ranked specifically by their in-flight entertainment options, care of Skytrax:
25. Austrian Airlines
24. ANA All Nippon Airways
23. Air New Zealand
22. Japan Airlines
21. Air France
20. Hainan Airlines
19. Oman Air
18. Swiss International Air Lines
17. KLM Royal Dutch Airlines
16. Aeroflot
15. British Airways
14. Thai Airways
13. Cathay Pacific Airways
12. Air Canada
11. Etihad Airways
10. American Airlines
9. Turkish Airlines
8. Lufthansa
7. United Airlines
6. Qantas Airways
5. Delta Air Lines
4. Virgin Atlantic
3. Singapore Airlines
2. Qatar Airways
1. Emirates
