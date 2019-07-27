The 25 best airlines in the world, ranked by in-flight entertainment options

By
Ben Gilbert, Business Insider US
-

source
ZGPhotography/shutterstock

  • Flying is a miracle of modern life.
  • But when the wonder of human flight wears off, you’re stuck with the ugly truth that you’ve got another 10 hours before you get to Tokyo.
  • And that’s where in-flight entertainment comes in! These are your best options for in-flight entertainment.
  • Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

There you are, excitedly boarding your flight to Bali. Bali! You’ve been waiting your whole life, and it’s finally here.

You board the plane, settle in, and quickly realize the awful truth: You’ve got somewhere in the vicinity of a full 24 hours of flying ahead of you. Woof.

But there’s a good chance that, depending on the airline, in-flight entertainment is there to combat your boredom. These are the 25 best airlines ranked specifically by their in-flight entertainment options, care of Skytrax:

25. Austrian Airlines

source
Austrian Airlines

24. ANA All Nippon Airways

source
Flickr/jetalone

23. Air New Zealand

source
Flickr/PhillipC

22. Japan Airlines

source
Japan Airlines

21. Air France

caption
Air France First
source
Air France

20. Hainan Airlines

source
Hainan Airlines

19. Oman Air

source
Flickr/Alan Wilsom

18. Swiss International Air Lines

source
Facebook/Swiss International Air Lines

17. KLM Royal Dutch Airlines

source
KLM

16. Aeroflot

source
Creative Commons/Anna Zverev /CC BY-SA 2.0

15. British Airways

source
British Airways

14. Thai Airways

source
Thai Airways

13. Cathay Pacific Airways

source
Bobby Yip/Reuters

12. Air Canada

source
Air Canada

11. Etihad Airways

source
Flickr/Daniel Gillaspia

10. American Airlines

source
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

9. Turkish Airlines

source
shutterstock/Dmitry Birin

8. Lufthansa

caption
A Lufthansa AIrbus A321 airplane takes off from the airport in Palma de Mallorca
source
Reuters

7. United Airlines

source
David McNew/Getty Images

6. Qantas Airways

caption
Two Qantas Airways Airbus A330 aircraft can be seen on the tarmac near the domestic terminal at Sydney Airport
source
Reuters

5. Delta Air Lines

4. Virgin Atlantic

source
Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider

3. Singapore Airlines

source
REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

2. Qatar Airways

source
REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

1. Emirates

caption
Get comfy.
source
Emirates