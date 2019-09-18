The 25 best places to live in America

- source
- MONEY just released its 2019 list of the best places to live in America.
- To qualify for inclusion in the ranking, each had to have a population of 50,000 or more.
- Areas with more than double the national crime risk, less than 85% of the state’s median household income, or a lack of ethnic diversity were eliminated.
- The ranking measured the remaining places on factors like economic health, cost of living, diversity, public education, income, health and safety, and amenities.
According to MONEY’s 2019 Best Places to Live ranking, the top 25 places to live in America right now are scattered across the map.
Per their methodology, the ranking measured places on factors like economic health, cost of living, diversity (both ethnic and economic), public education, income, health and safety, and amenities. However, economic factors, housing, health and safety, diversity, and cost of living held the most weight.
MONEY only looked at places in the US with populations of 50,000 or more. Those that had more than double the national crime risk, less than 85% of the state’s median household income, or a lack of ethnic diversity were eliminated. That narrowed the list down to 1,796 places to be evaluated. Using around 160,000 data points, MONEY was able to then shorten that list to the final ranking, which includes 100 places and can be viewed here.
From Denver’s oldest neighborhood to the birthplace of Walmart, here are the top 25 places to live in America, ranked.
25. Shawnee, Kansas
- source
- Tyler Silvest/Flickr
Population: 66,407
Median household income: $87,367
Median home price: $294,883
Projected job growth: 3.6%
Fun fact: Shawnee is around just 20 minutes away from Kansas City by car.
24. O’Fallon, Missouri
Population: 89,136
Median household income: $86,019
Median home price: $222,821
Projected job growth: 9.3%
Fun fact: The country’s longest recreational trail, the Katy Trail, spans 240 miles and runs straight through O’Fallon.
23. LoDo in Denver, Colorado
- source
- Joe Amon/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images
Population: 8,537
Median household income: $108,086
Median home price: $504,445
Projected job growth: 6%
Fun fact: LoDo (or “Lower Downtown”) is Denver’s oldest neighborhood.
22. Goodyear, Arizona
Population: 87,495
Median household income: $79,480
Median home price: $285,070
Projected job growth: 7.7%
Fun fact: Goodyear is home to Goodyear Ballpark which is where the Cleveland Indians and the Cincinnati Reds train in the spring.
21. Spring Valley, Nevada
- source
- Rmvisuals/Wikimedia Commons
Population: 211,929
Median household income: $57,018
Median home price: $264,284
Projected job growth: 9.1%
Fun fact: Spring Valley has no shortage of sunshine. According to MONEY’s ranking, the neighborhood enjoys 292 clear days a year.
20. Columbia, Maryland
- source
- Getty Images
Population: 104,547
Median household income: $107,913
Median home price: $335,884
Projected job growth: 8.4%
Fun fact: Lake Kittamaqundi, a 27-acre reservoir, is located in Columbia.
19. Iowa City, Iowa
Population: 74,951
Median household income: $55,379
Median home price: $202,794
Projected job growth: 2.3%
Fun fact: Iowa City served as the state’s capital until 1850.
18. Irvine, California
- source
- Getty Images
Population: 263,560
Median household income: $106,911
Median home price: $853,034
Projected job growth: 3.1%
Fun fact: Irvine is home to the University of California at Irvine, which employs 16,000 people.
17. Charleston, South Carolina
- source
- Getty Images
Population: 139,367
Median household income: $71,514
Median home price: $384,827
Projected job growth: 4.3%
Fun fact: The first golf club in the US was built in 1787 in Charleston.
16. Johns Creek, Georgia
- source
- 走遍美国/Wikimedia Commons
Population: 87,529
Median household income: $119,123
Median home price: $383,439
Projected job growth: 5%
Fun fact: Johns Creek is around just 40 minutes away from Atlanta by car.
15. Rochester, Minnesota
- source
- Getty Images
Population: 116,926
Median household income: $75,112
Median home price: $227,784
Projected job growth: 5.8%
Fun fact: Rochester is the birthplace of the health-care company Mayo Clinic.
14. Dranesville, Virginia
- source
- iclifford/Wikimedia Commons
Population: 127,346
Median household income: $152,578
Median home price: $681,657
Projected job growth: 2.1%
Fun fact: Dranesville hugs the Potomac River, which offers residents stunning views.
13. Pearl District in Portland, Oregon
Population: 8,265
Median household income: $81,066
Median home price: $409,460
Projected job growth: 5.9%
Fun fact: The Pearl District is one of Portland’s most popular neighborhoods. It is home to boutiques, galleries, and Powell’s City of Books.
12. Redmond, Washington
- source
- Getty Images
Population: 65,048
Median household income: $120,325
Median home price: $763,628
Projected job growth: 6%
Fun fact: Redmond is home to the Microsoft headquarters.
11. Ditmas Park in Brooklyn, New York
- source
- drohowa/Wikimedia Commons
Population: 5,038
Median household income: $65,029
Median home price: $847,700
Projected job growth: 2.5%
Fun fact: Ditmas Park is only a five-minute subway ride from Brooklyn’s Prospect Park.
10. Winter Garden, Florida
Population: 54,371
Median household income: $76,269
Median home price: $310,402
Projected job growth: 10.1%
Fun fact: Winter Garden is less than 25 minutes away from Disney World by car.
9. Meridian, Idaho
- source
- Darin Oswald/Idaho Statesman/Tribune News Service via Getty Images
Population: 101,487
Median household income: $67,986
Median home price: $287,662
Projected job growth: 8.4%
Fun fact: People are flocking to Meridian – the US Census Bureau named it the nation’s fifth fastest-growing city between July 1, 2017 and July 1, 2018.
8. Madison, Wisconsin
- source
- Getty Images
Population: 254,473
Median household income: $64,562
Median home price: $265,891
Projected job growth: 5%
Fun fact: Madison is home to the University of Wisconsin, which employs over 22,000 people.
7. Bentonville, Arkansas
- source
- Getty Images
Population: 50,248
Median household income: $85,160
Median home price: $222,313
Projected job growth: 7.3%
Fun fact: Bentonville is the birthplace of Walmart.
6. Draper, Utah
- source
- Getty Images
Population: 51,186
Median household income: $111,671
Median home price: $433,272
Projected job growth: 5.9%
Fun Fact: Draper is called home by a few big-name tech companies, including eBay and Pluralsight.
5. Country Club Heights in Charlotte, North Carolina
- source
- Google Maps
Population: 5,856
Median household income: $72,458
Median home price: $257,500
Projected job growth: 6.7%
Fun fact: Not only is Country Club Heights an affordable place to live, but according to MONEY’s ranking, it also enjoys 214 clear days per year.
4. Fulton River District in Chicago, Illinois
- source
- Getty Images
Population: 7,692
Median household income: $133,322
Median home price: $355,579
Projected job growth: 2.8%
Fun fact: The Fulton River District is less than five minutes away by train from The Loop, which features some of Chicago’s best eateries, shops, and entertainment venues.
3. Fishers, Indiana
- source
- Getty Images
Population: 92,716
Median household income: $104,349
Median home price: $263,577
Projected job growth: 9.2%
Fun fact: In 2015, Fishers officially became a city and swore in its first mayor, Scott Fadness. Previously, it was considered a town.
2. Round Rock, Texas
- source
- Getty Images
Population: 116,954
Median household income: $82,229
Median home price: $274,579
Projected job growth: 14.6%
Fun fact: Round Rock is home to the Dell headquarters.
1. Clarksville, Tennessee
- source
- Getty Images
Population: 158,579
Median household income: $53,063
Median home price: $155,898
Projected job growth: 9.1%
Fun fact: Clarksville is attracting a young crowd of movers. In fact, the average age of a Clarksville resident is just 29 years old.