The 25 best places to live in America

caption The best places to live in America right now are, quite literally, all over the map. source Getty Images

According to MONEY’s 2019 Best Places to Live ranking, the top 25 places to live in America right now are scattered across the map.

Per their methodology, the ranking measured places on factors like economic health, cost of living, diversity (both ethnic and economic), public education, income, health and safety, and amenities. However, economic factors, housing, health and safety, diversity, and cost of living held the most weight.

MONEY only looked at places in the US with populations of 50,000 or more. Those that had more than double the national crime risk, less than 85% of the state’s median household income, or a lack of ethnic diversity were eliminated. That narrowed the list down to 1,796 places to be evaluated. Using around 160,000 data points, MONEY was able to then shorten that list to the final ranking, which includes 100 places and can be viewed here.

From Denver’s oldest neighborhood to the birthplace of Walmart, here are the top 25 places to live in America, ranked.

25. Shawnee, Kansas

Population: 66,407

Median household income: $87,367

Median home price: $294,883

Projected job growth: 3.6%

Fun fact: Shawnee is around just 20 minutes away from Kansas City by car.

24. O’Fallon, Missouri

caption St. Mary’s Institute of O’Fallon. source Jim Roberts/Wikimedia Commons

Population: 89,136

Median household income: $86,019

Median home price: $222,821

Projected job growth: 9.3%

Fun fact: The country’s longest recreational trail, the Katy Trail, spans 240 miles and runs straight through O’Fallon.

23. LoDo in Denver, Colorado

source Joe Amon/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Population: 8,537

Median household income: $108,086

Median home price: $504,445

Projected job growth: 6%

Fun fact: LoDo (or “Lower Downtown”) is Denver’s oldest neighborhood.

22. Goodyear, Arizona

Population: 87,495

Median household income: $79,480

Median home price: $285,070

Projected job growth: 7.7%

Fun fact: Goodyear is home to Goodyear Ballpark which is where the Cleveland Indians and the Cincinnati Reds train in the spring.

21. Spring Valley, Nevada

Population: 211,929

Median household income: $57,018

Median home price: $264,284

Projected job growth: 9.1%

Fun fact: Spring Valley has no shortage of sunshine. According to MONEY’s ranking, the neighborhood enjoys 292 clear days a year.

20. Columbia, Maryland

source Getty Images

Population: 104,547

Median household income: $107,913

Median home price: $335,884

Projected job growth: 8.4%

Fun fact: Lake Kittamaqundi, a 27-acre reservoir, is located in Columbia.

19. Iowa City, Iowa

Population: 74,951

Median household income: $55,379

Median home price: $202,794

Projected job growth: 2.3%

Fun fact: Iowa City served as the state’s capital until 1850.

18. Irvine, California

source Getty Images

Population: 263,560

Median household income: $106,911

Median home price: $853,034

Projected job growth: 3.1%

Fun fact: Irvine is home to the University of California at Irvine, which employs 16,000 people.

17. Charleston, South Carolina

source Getty Images

Population: 139,367

Median household income: $71,514

Median home price: $384,827

Projected job growth: 4.3%

Fun fact: The first golf club in the US was built in 1787 in Charleston.

16. Johns Creek, Georgia

Population: 87,529

Median household income: $119,123

Median home price: $383,439

Projected job growth: 5%

Fun fact: Johns Creek is around just 40 minutes away from Atlanta by car.

15. Rochester, Minnesota

source Getty Images

Population: 116,926

Median household income: $75,112

Median home price: $227,784

Projected job growth: 5.8%

Fun fact: Rochester is the birthplace of the health-care company Mayo Clinic.

14. Dranesville, Virginia

Population: 127,346

Median household income: $152,578

Median home price: $681,657

Projected job growth: 2.1%

Fun fact: Dranesville hugs the Potomac River, which offers residents stunning views.

13. Pearl District in Portland, Oregon

Population: 8,265

Median household income: $81,066

Median home price: $409,460

Projected job growth: 5.9%

Fun fact: The Pearl District is one of Portland’s most popular neighborhoods. It is home to boutiques, galleries, and Powell’s City of Books.

12. Redmond, Washington

source Getty Images

Population: 65,048

Median household income: $120,325

Median home price: $763,628

Projected job growth: 6%

Fun fact: Redmond is home to the Microsoft headquarters.

11. Ditmas Park in Brooklyn, New York

Population: 5,038

Median household income: $65,029

Median home price: $847,700

Projected job growth: 2.5%

Fun fact: Ditmas Park is only a five-minute subway ride from Brooklyn’s Prospect Park.

10. Winter Garden, Florida

Population: 54,371

Median household income: $76,269

Median home price: $310,402

Projected job growth: 10.1%

Fun fact: Winter Garden is less than 25 minutes away from Disney World by car.

9. Meridian, Idaho

source Darin Oswald/Idaho Statesman/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Population: 101,487

Median household income: $67,986

Median home price: $287,662

Projected job growth: 8.4%

Fun fact: People are flocking to Meridian – the US Census Bureau named it the nation’s fifth fastest-growing city between July 1, 2017 and July 1, 2018.

8. Madison, Wisconsin

source Getty Images

Population: 254,473

Median household income: $64,562

Median home price: $265,891

Projected job growth: 5%

Fun fact: Madison is home to the University of Wisconsin, which employs over 22,000 people.

7. Bentonville, Arkansas

source Getty Images

Population: 50,248

Median household income: $85,160

Median home price: $222,313

Projected job growth: 7.3%

Fun fact: Bentonville is the birthplace of Walmart.

6. Draper, Utah

source Getty Images

Population: 51,186

Median household income: $111,671

Median home price: $433,272

Projected job growth: 5.9%

Fun Fact: Draper is called home by a few big-name tech companies, including eBay and Pluralsight.

5. Country Club Heights in Charlotte, North Carolina

source Google Maps

Population: 5,856

Median household income: $72,458

Median home price: $257,500

Projected job growth: 6.7%

Fun fact: Not only is Country Club Heights an affordable place to live, but according to MONEY’s ranking, it also enjoys 214 clear days per year.

4. Fulton River District in Chicago, Illinois

source Getty Images

Population: 7,692

Median household income: $133,322

Median home price: $355,579

Projected job growth: 2.8%

Fun fact: The Fulton River District is less than five minutes away by train from The Loop, which features some of Chicago’s best eateries, shops, and entertainment venues.

3. Fishers, Indiana

source Getty Images

Population: 92,716

Median household income: $104,349

Median home price: $263,577

Projected job growth: 9.2%

Fun fact: In 2015, Fishers officially became a city and swore in its first mayor, Scott Fadness. Previously, it was considered a town.

2. Round Rock, Texas

source Getty Images

Population: 116,954

Median household income: $82,229

Median home price: $274,579

Projected job growth: 14.6%

Fun fact: Round Rock is home to the Dell headquarters.

1. Clarksville, Tennessee

source Getty Images

Population: 158,579

Median household income: $53,063

Median home price: $155,898

Projected job growth: 9.1%

Fun fact: Clarksville is attracting a young crowd of movers. In fact, the average age of a Clarksville resident is just 29 years old.