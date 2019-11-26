25 new dog breeds recognized by the American Kennel Club in the past 20 years

caption The Nederlandse Kooikerhondje was registered in 2018 and seems very excited about it. source Burry van den Brink/Shutterstock

Every year, the American Kennel Club adds a select few dog breeds to its official list.

The additions come after decades of hard work from breeders, who make sure they meet the long list of requirements and expectations from the AKC.

The breeds range from 10 to 200 pounds, and the dogs are all shapes, sizes, and colors. A few are even hypoallergenic.

The American Kennel Club adds new breeds to its official list every year – a culmination of breeders meeting a long list of requirements.

Every breed must have a registered national club with at least 100 members, for example. It has to be found in at least 20 states, and there are plenty of field examinations carried out by AKC staff.

Some of these breeds have actually been around for centuries, but have only recently been introduced to the US and built up a following with their national club. Other breeds have just started building a following in the past few decades and are fairly “new” dogs.

Insider has rounded up the 25 newest breeds that made the list since the year 2000.

The Beauceron

caption The Beauceron is a big dog that requires daily exercise and mental stimulation. source Katamount/Shutterstock

The Beauceron was registered with the American Kennel Club in 2007. The breed is a strong herding dog that can grow as big as 110 pounds. Its most notable features are its black or grey fur with red and orange markings throughout its body. Some have dashes of orange right above their eyes, giving the appearance of eyebrows.

Weight: 70-110 pounds

Life expectancy: 10-12 years

Group: Herding group

The Leonberger

caption This big fluffy guy would be perfect to cuddle. source AnetaZabranska /Shutterstock

The Leonberger is a huge breed that was registered by the AKC in 2010. Despite its hulking size, this breed is actually very gentle and kind, and any Leonberger will give you its whole heart.

Weight: 90-140 pounds

Life expectancy: 9 years

Group: Working group

The Dogue de Bordeaux

caption Don’t underestimate this stocky dog — it’s very fast. source Otsphoto/Shutterstock

The Dogue de Bordeaux is a powerful, guardian-type dog that was registered in 2008. Its head is actually proportionally the largest head in the canine kingdom, and while its legs are short, they can move quickly. Contrary to its intimidating look, the Dogue de Bordeaux is actually sweet and loyal.

Weight: 99-110 pounds

Life expectancy: 5-8 years

Group: Working group

The Swedish Vallhund

caption Can you tell this breed is a distant cousin of the corgi? source Marcel van den Bos/Shutterstock

The Swedish Vallhund was also registered in 2007, although the breed itself has been around since the Viking era. The breed wasn’t brought to the US until the 1980s, and it is oftentimes written off as a corgi. These guys are great herders because their small size allows them to nip at cows’ heels while avoiding getting kicked in the head.

Weight: 20-35 pounds

Life expectancy: 12-15 years

Group: Herding group

The Norwegian Buhund

caption The dog is very intelligent and quick. source Matus Molcanyi/Shutterstock

The Norwegian Buhund was registered in 2009 by the AKC, and it is best known for its strength and stamina. The Norwegian Buhund is also very obedient and is oftentimes used as a service dog for the police force or to assist the hearing impaired. But they are watchdogs at heart and love to bark.

Weight: 26-40 pounds

Life expectancy: 12-15 years

Group: Herding group

The Redbone Coonhound

caption Look at that long tail. source Nick Chase 68/Shutterstock

The Redbone Coonhound was registered with the AKC in 2009, a descendant of the red hounds that were brought to the US by the Scottish and Irish. The Redbone Coonhound is bred to work on rough terrain and has a nose for hidden scents.

Weight: 45-70 pounds

Life expectancy: 12-15 years

Group: Hound group

The Finnish Lapphund

caption What a cutie. source Olga Oggi/Shutterstock

The Finnish Lapphund, which was registered in 2011, used to be very important for hunting reindeer. Because they were used to constantly looking for reindeer antlers, the Finnish Lapphund is always anticipating. But once they trust you, these attention-loving pups are submissive and loyal.

Weight: 33-53 pounds

Life expectancy: 12-15 years

Group: Herding group

The Irish Red and White Setter

caption Its bright colors make it stand out in the wild. source L. Nagy/Shutterstock

Registered in 2009, this breed is named after its brightly contrasting coat. Its base is white, with red patches scattered throughout its body and face. This breed is an active listener and obedient, making it especially good with children and the elderly.

Weight: 35-60 pounds

Life expectancy: 11-15 years

Group: Sporting group

The Pyrenean Shepherd

caption These shaggy guys look like they need a haircut. source Cynoclub/Shutterstock

Registered in 2009, the Pyrenean Shepherd has an energetic personality and needs constant engagement. A descendant of the sheepdog, this breed is still a notorious herder and extremely cunning.

Weight: 15-30 pounds

Life expectancy: Late teenage years

Group: Herding group

The Xoloitzcuintli

caption They’re sometimes referred to as the “Mexican Hairless” dog. source Masarik/Shutterstock

The Xoloitzcuintli was registered in 2011. The breed was actually on the official list between 1887 and 1959, but it was removed when its numbers began to dwindle. Now back on the official list, the breed actually comes in three different sizes: toy, miniature, and standard. It also has a hairless and coated variety. One especially cute feature maintained by every variety is the forehead wrinkle that appears when they’re deep in thought.

Weight: 10-15 pounds (toy), 15-30 pounds (miniature), 30-55 (standard)

Life expectancy: 13-18 years

Group: Non-sporting group

The Bluetick Coonhound

caption The Bluetick Coonhound resting on a couch. source Mark__graham//Shutterstock

The Bluetick Coonhound was registered in 2009 and is a strong and sleek dog that can run very fast. They have a deep, loud bark that is important for hunting, but they are also deeply affectionate.

Weight: 45-80 pounds

Life expectancy: 11-12 years

Group: Hound group

The Russell Terrier

caption A Russell Terrier attempting to land a big jump for his tiny legs. source Dezy/Shutterstock

While the Russell Terrier is fairly well known, it actually wasn’t officially registered until 2012. This tiny dog has a lot of energy and requires a fair amount of exercise.

Weight: 9-15 pounds

Life expectancy: 12-14 years

Group: Terrier group

The Norwegian Lundehund

caption Their long legs make their walk look more like a prance. source Imfoto/Shutterstock

The Norwegian Lundehund was registered in 2011 and has some unique features, such as six toes on each paw. Its neck is so flexible that the dog can turn around in narrow caves. The breed is especially good at climbing and hunting down birds.

Weight: 20-30 pounds

Life expectancy: 12-15 years

Group: Non-sporting group

The Azawakh

caption What an elegant boy. source Aneta Jungerova/Shutterstock

The Azawakh was registered in 2019 and was originally bred to serve as a guard dog. With their extra long legs, these guys would fit in perfectly with an active, outdoorsy family.

Weight: 33-55 pounds

Life expectancy: 12-15 years

Group: Hound group

The Nederlandse Kooikerhondje

caption The breed has brightly spotted fur and the cutest floppy ears. source Burry van den Brink/Shutterstock

The Nederlandse Kooikerhondje is a spaniel-type of dog that was registered by the AKC in 2018. This breed has a silky and extra-cuddly coat of fur and is known to be especially friendly and easy going. They also have strong bones and can make for diligent and dedicated hunters.

Weight: 20-30 pounds

Life expectancy: 12-15 years

Group: Sporting group

The Cesky Terrier

caption It’s a bit unclear how this guy manages to see. source Dora Zett/Shutterstock

The Cesky Terrier was registered in 2011 and can best be identified by its unique facial hair. This breed, the national dog of the Czech Republic, is a little more relaxed than the usual terrier, making it a great companion for older-aged folks.

Weight: 14-24 pounds

Life expectancy: 12-15 years

Group: Terrier group

The Rat Terrier

caption Look at the ears on this guy. source Emily Ranquist/Shutterstock

The Rat Terrier was registered in 2013 – and unfortunately suffers from a tough name. This intelligent breed used to help with hunting vermin and doing farm work, but because of its high intelligence and obedience, the breed also performs well in shows and agility tests.

Weight: 10-25 pounds

Life expectancy: 12-18 years

Group: Terrier group

The Coton de Tulear

caption What a fluffball. source BIGANDT.COM/Shutterstock

The Coton de Tulear was registered in 2014. The breed’s fluffy fur looks a lot like cotton, which is how it got its name. It also has a hypoallergenic coat, meaning that it won’t shed and is perfect for an owner with allergies. The breed is very obedient and loyal, making it the perfect companion.

Weight: 8-15 pounds

Life expectancy: 15-18 years

Group: Non-sporting group

The Boerboel

caption This dog is strong enough to knock you off your feet. source Natalia Fesiun/Shutterstock

The Boerboel was registered by the AKC in 2015. Muscular and strong, this breed can weigh up to 200 pounds, making it the perfect guard dog for any home. This dog can reach up to 27 inches in height and weigh even more than its owner, so it is a serious commitment to adopt and train.

Weight: 150-200 pounds

Life expectancy: 9-11 years

Group: Working group

The Cirneco dell’Etna

caption Can you tell these dogs have great hearing? source Jne Valokuvaus/Shutterstock

The Cirneco dell’Etna was registered in 2015 and is best known for its incredible sense of hearing. Its long legs give it speed and agility, but it is also very gentle and loyal in a household. If you are familiar with Pharaoh Hounds, the dogs always pictured in ancient Egyptian drawings, the Cirneco is usually described to be a smaller version of that breed.

Weight: 17-26 pounds

Life expectancy: 12-14 years

Group: Hound group

The Miniature American Shepherd

caption This breed’s patchy fur coat is extremely unique. source Otsphoto/Shutterstock

The Miniature American Shepherd is an even cuter version of the classic Australian Shepherd, and it was officially registered in 2015. This breed is compact but still has the same motivated diligence to herding horses as Australian Shepherds do. Their unique coat is full of red, black, grey, orange, and white spots. It would make for a loving and loyal house dog as well as a hard worker in the fields.

Weight: 20-40 pounds

Life expectancy: 12-13 years

Group: Herding group

The Berger Picard

caption The same breed was used as the dog in “Because of Winn Dixie.” source TMArt/Shutterstock

The Berger Picard was registered in 2015 – but the breed got its big break in 2005 when it was featured in the feature film, “Because of Winn Dixie.” It has a classic sheepdog character and needs to be trained well to make up for its stubbornness. It is driven to hunt and prey, so this cunning creature requires lots of exercise.

Weight: 50-70 pounds

Life expectancy: 12-13 years

Group: Herding group

The Grand Basset Griffon Vendéen

caption This puppy’s ears are as big as her head. source Paul Steven/Shutterstock

The Grand Basset Griffon Vendéen was registered in 2018 and is a laid back, easy-going dog. Its floppy long ears are a nod to its spot in the hound group.

Weight: 40-45 pounds

Life expectancy: 13-15 years

Group: Hound group

The Sloughi

caption This breed can hunt after even the speediest prey. source Rosa Frei/Shutterstock

Registered in 2016, the Sloughi is known for its long legs, speed, and agility. The breed used to hunt a variety of animals in Northern Africa, but now makes for a gentle and loving house dog. If you are patient with Sloughis and give them time to acclimate to strangers, they will be a loyal companion.

Weight: 35-50 pounds

Life expectancy: 10-15 years

Group: Hound group

The American Hairless Terrier

caption This little guy needs to be careful about getting sunburned. source Zuzule/Shutterstock

The American Hairless Terrier was registered in 2016 and is the first official hairless breed to have originated in the US; the first was born from a litter of rat terriers in Louisiana. This breed is great for anyone allergic to dogs, and it is a smart and peppy breed. It is important to note that the terrier gets sunburned easily because of its lack of protective coat so extra care needs to be given.

Weight: 12-16 pounds

Life expectancy: 14-16 years

Group: Terrier group