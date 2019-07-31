25% of Singaporean women have been sexually harassed, and only 19% of all victims have gone to the police: YouGov

The most common actions taken by sexual harassment victims was telling a friend (54 per cent) or family member (41 per cent) about the incident. The Straits Times

About a quarter of Singaporean women have experienced sexual harassment – whether in the form of sexual or verbal assault, a recent survey has found.

The survey, conducted by market research firm YouGov with 1,045 Singaporeans, revealed that in comparison, only 9 per cent of male respondents have been sexually harassed before.

However, out of all the respondents who have experienced sexual harassment, only 52 per cent made a report or told someone about it.

The survey’s findings – released on Tuesday (July 30) – revealed that the most common actions taken by victims was telling a friend (54 per cent) or family member (41 per cent) about the incident.

In contrast, only 19 per cent of the victims went to the police for help.

The main reason respondents chose not to report sexual harassment was due to feeling embarrassed, with 42 per cent of respondents indicating so.

Another 30 per cent said they feared repercussion, while 29 per cent felt that no one would do anything about the problem.

Men learn self-defence, while women dress a certain way

The most common precaution taken to prevent oneself from being sexually harassed include avoiding certain areas, with 68 per cent of respondents indicating so.

Another 58 per cent of respondents said they avoid or minimise interactions with strangers, while 48 per cent avoid being out at certain times.

Meanwhile, male respondents were more willing to learn self-defence skills (28 per cent) as compared to female respondents (18 per cent).

Instead, more female respondents (58 per cent) said they dress a certain way to prevent themselves from facing sexual harassment as compared to men (28 per cent).

High awareness of the #MeToo movement

About half of the respondents are aware of the #MeToo movement, which encouraged many victims of sexual harassment around the world to speak up against their perpetrators.

About 64 per cent of repondents said the movement made people more open to talking about sexual harassment, while 16 per cent said it made no difference.

Only 5 per cent said it made people less open about sexual harassment, while the remaining 15 per cent were undecided.

Earlier in June this year, the National University of Singapore (NUS) accepted 10 recommendations proposed by the Review Committee on Sexual Misconduct to provide a better support system for victims of sexual harassment.

The review came in light of an incident where a third-year NUS undergraduate student, Monica Baey, was filmed by fellow student Nicholas Lim while showering at an NUS residence last year.

In a viral Instagram post in April, Baey expressed frustration at the university’s lack of tough measures against sexual misconduct.

Some of the recommendations accepted by NUS include implementing tougher penalties for sexual misconduct, and giving victims a greater voice in the disciplinary process.

