25 brand new routes US airlines are adding in 2020, connecting cities that didn’t have an air link

Over 100 new air routes are scheduled to launch in 2020 as airlines grow domestic route networks in the US.

All major airlines are adding routes for the summer travel season as well as permanent year-long routes to new destinations.

Ultra-low-cost carriers are among those growing the fastest with new routes for underserved cities across the country.

The US is expected to see over 100 new air routes form in 2020 as the nation’s airlines continue expanding their domestic route networks.

With the summer travel season fast approaching, airlines are adding seasonal routes to popular getaway destinations such as the Massachusetts islands, Montana, and Florida, as well as year-round routes to destinations with consistent demand.

Though the spread of coronavirus and associated airline industry downturn may lead to airlines canceling some individual flights on these routes, the routes themselves remain intact.

All the major carriers in the US are adding routes but the most growth is coming from the ultra-low-cost carriers and one in particular, Allegiant Air. The Las Vegas-based airline is filling in the gaps left by the major carrier through an expansion of bases in underserved markets like Knoxville, Tennessee; Memphis, Tennessee; Asheville, North Carolina.

American Airlines and JetBlue Airways are also seeing new routes added to connect the East Coast with the Rocky Mountain region through new flights to Bozeman and Kalispell in Montana from New York, Boston, and Philadelphia. Regional airlines including Silver Airways, JSX, and Contour Airlines are also seeing their networks expanded in various markets.

Here are 25 of the newest routes scheduled to open in 2020.

Between New York and Bozeman, Montana.

JetBlue Airways is opening a summer seasonal route between New York and Bozeman beginning on June 11. The once-daily flight will operate on JetBlue’s Airbus A320 aircraft departing from New York in the evening and returning as an overnight flight arriving back in New York in the early morning.

Between New York and Kalispell, Montana.

American Airlines is launching a route between New York and Kalispell, Montana for the summer season beginning June 6. Departing from New York’s LaGuardia Airport, the service will operate only on Saturdays with one roundtrip flight on a Boeing 737-800 aircraft until Labor Day Weekend.

Between New York and Oklahoma City.

American Airlines through its regional brand American Eagle is launching new service between New York and Oklahoma City on June 4. The year-round service will operate once daily with the service originating in Oklahoma City in the early morning and returning from New York in the evening operated by Embraer E175 regional aircraft.

Between Newark and Ontario, California.

Frontier Airlines is continuing its expansion in Newark, New Jersey with new transcontinental service to Ontario, California starting June 4. The once-daily service will operate throughout the summer as is in Frontier’s schedule until November 9 operated on Frontier’s Airbus A320 family aircraft.

Between Boston and Bozeman, Montana.

JetBlue Airways is launching new service between Boston and Bozeman, Montana beginning June 13 for the summer season. The twice-weekly service operated by the airline’s Airbus A320 is part of JetBlue’s expansion in Montana and complemented new service from New York and existing service from Long Beach

Between Everett, Washington and Boise, Idaho

Alaska Airlines is adding Boise, Idaho to its route network from the newly opened Paine Field just north of Seattle. The year-round service operated by Alaska’s regional subsidiary Horizon Air will operate once-daily using Embraer E175 aircraft beginning June 18.

Between Dallas and Portland, Maine.

American Airlines is also launching service between Dallas and Portland, Maine for the summer beginning June 3. The once-weekly Saturday-only service will be operated by American’s Airbus A319 aircraft departing Dallas in the morning and returning the same day in the evening.

Between Dallas and Kalispell, Montana.

Frontier Airlines is re-opening a route between Long Island, New York, and Miami on May 10. The year-round route will offer daily service on Frontier’s Airbus A320 aircraft as the airline expands in the New York area.

Between Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Orlando.

Allegiant Air is launching summer seasonal service between Albuquerque and Orlando on June 3 as part of a nationwide expansion. The twice-weekly service will operate on Sundays and Thursdays with flights operated by Airbus A319 aircraft departing Allegiant’s hub at Orlando Sanford International Airport for Albuquerque in the evening and returning back the same evening as an overnight flight.

Between Charlotte and Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts.

American Airlines is launching summer seasonal service between its hub in Charlotte and Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts beginning June 20. Scheduled to operate until Labor Day Weekend, the once-weekly flights will fly on Saturdays only on Embraer E175 regional aircraft under the American Eagle brand.

Between Denver and Santa Maria, California.

United Airlines through its regional brand United Express is launching new service between its hub in Denver and Santa Maria, California with once-daily service on Bombardier CRJ regional aircraft starting October 1. Located between Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo on the Pacific coast, Santa Maria will see three new routes from United from Denver, Los Angeles, and San Francisco, making it the largest carrier at the airport once they begin.

Between Fort Lauderdale and Oakland, California.

Spirit Airlines is launching new transcontinental service between its Fort Lauderdale base and Oakland, California, reopening a route previously served by JetBlue Airways. The seasonal route will begin on April 3 with once-daily service until September 8 operated by Spirit’s Airbus A320 family aircraft.

Between Los Angeles and Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Allegiant Air is launching summer seasonal service between Los Angeles and Grand Rapids, Michigan beginning June 5. The twice-weekly service will connect the two cities on Mondays and Fridays using Allegiant’s Airbus A320 aircraft until August 17.

Between Houston and Spokane, Washington.

United Airlines is launching summer service between its Houston hub and Spokane, Washington starting June 3 until August 17. The once-daily service operated under United’s regional brand United Express using Embraer E175 aircraft will depart Houston in the evening and return early the next morning as an overnight flight.

Between Memphis, Tennessee and West Palm Beach, Florida.

Allegiant Air is launching new summer seasonal service between Memphis, Tennessee and West Palm Beach, Florida beginning on June 25. Operated on Allegiant’s Airbus A320 aircraft, the service will operate twice-weekly on Sundays and Thursday until October 11 as the airline grows its base in Memphis.

Between Miami and Ontario, California.

Frontier Airlines is launching new transcontinental service between Miami and Ontario, California on April 23 as the airline grows its presence at the Southern California airport. Daily service will be flown using Frontier’s Airbus A320 aircraft and is scheduled to operate until November 9.

Between Nashville, Tennessee and San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Southwest Airlines is giving Nashville, Tennessee its first non-stop link to the Caribbean with new seasonal service to San Juan beginning June 10. The once-weekly service will operate solely on Saturdays with Southwest’s Boeing 737 family aircraft until August 8.

Between Washington and Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

United Airlines through its United Express regional brand is launching service between Washington and Hilton Head Island, South Carolina on March 29. The year-round service will operate once-daily from Dulles International Airport on Embraer E175 aircraft.

Between Seattle and Madison, Wisconsin.

Minneapolis-based Sun Country Airlines is launching new seasonal service between Madison, Wisconsin and Seattle on May 8 as the low-cost airline builds a base in the Wisconsin capital and college town. The twice-weekly service is scheduled to operate on Mondays and Fridays until October 26 using Sun Country’s Boeing 737 aircraft.

Between Philadelphia and Bozeman, Montana.

American Airlines is launching seasonal service between Philadelphia and Bozeman, Montana for the summer beginning on June 6. The once-weekly service will operate on Saturdays only using Boeing 737-800 aircraft until September 5 and complement the airline’s service from New York launching the same day.

Between Philadelphia and Nantucket, Massachusetts.

American Airlines is launching seasonal service through its American Eagle regional brand between Philadelphia and Nantucket, Massachusetts as the airline expands its summer presence in the Massachusetts islands with service to Martha’s Vineyard launching the same day. Operating from June 20 to September 5, the service will operate once weekly on Saturdays using Embraer E175 aircraft.

Between Orlando and Charleston, South Carolina.

Silver Airways is launching one of its longest routes between Orlando and Charleston, South Carolina as the airline inches up the East Coast. The year-round route begins on May 21 with once-daily service onboard the airline’s new ATR 72-600 turboprop aircraft.

Between Seattle and Monterey, California.

Alaska Airlines is launching a new year-round route between Seattle and Monterey, California under its regional brand operated by Horizon Air. The service begins on June 18 with once-daily service operated by the airline’s Embraer E175 aircraft.

Between Las Vegas and Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Allegiant Air is expanding its Las Vegas network with a summer seasonal route to Fort Wayne, Indiana beginning June 3. The twice-weekly service will be operated by Allegiant’s Airbus A320 aircraft until August 17 with one flight per day.

Between Minneapolis and Portland, Maine.

Sun Country Airlines is adding Portland, Maine to its route network from Minneapolis on June 18 with seasonal service until October 22. The route will connect Portland with West Coast cities through Minneapolis as the airline focuses on one-stop transcontinental flights during the summer.

