28 stunning bridges around the world

Bridges serve a practical purpose, but sometimes they serve an aesthetic purpose, too.

A 550-foot-long suspension bridge leads pedestrians over the Trift Glacier in the Swiss Alps.

The bright red Golden Gate Bridge has been the symbol of San Francisco for decades, while the Brooklyn Bridge is an iconic part of the New York City skyline.

Bridges serve one very important purpose: to connect people and places. Without the Brooklyn or Manhattan Bridges, you’d have to find yourself a ferry to Brooklyn.

Sometimes, a bridge also serves an aesthetic purpose. Bridges come in many shapes, sizes, and style. Some span a small river, while others stretch the length of an entire canyon.

From Cincinnati to Singapore, here are stunning bridges around the world.

The unusual design of the Laguna Garzon Bridge in Uruguay forces drivers to slow down.

caption The Laguna Garzon Bridge. source Shutterstock

The bridge was designed to curb speeding accidents.

The Trift Bridge provides stunning, yet terrifying, views of the Swiss Alps.

caption The Trift Bridge. source Capricorn Studio / Shutterstock

The suspension bridge is 550 feet long.

The Juscelino Kubitschek Bridge is one of the many fascinating pieces of modern architecture in Brasília, Brazil.

caption The Kubitschek Bridge. source Shutterstock

The bridge, which was completed in 2002, is a crossing for vehicles and pedestrians over Lake Paranoá.

The Golden Bridge, a foot bridge near Da Nang, Vietnam, looks like it’s supported by two giant hands.

caption The Golden Bridge. source Reuters/Nguyen Huy Kham

Designed by a company called TA Landscape Architecture, this whimsical bridge extends about 4,600 feet above sea level.

The Glacier Skywalk in Alberta offers breathtaking views of the Canadian Rockies.

caption The Glacier Skywalk. source Shutterstock

The Skywalk has a glass-floored walkway.

The twisty Helix Bridge in Singapore lights up at night, with each color representing different DNA strands.

caption The Helix Bridge. source Shutterstock

The bridge links the Marina Centre with Marina South in the Marina Bay area of the city.

The Millau Viaduct in southern France is one of the world’s tallest bridges.

caption The Millau Viaduct. source Shutterstock

It is 1,125 feet tall, which is taller than the Eiffel Tower.

The New River Gorge Bridge in West Virginia is nestled in a particularly stunning landscape.

caption The New River Gorge Bridge. source Shutterstock

It especially looks beautiful when surrounded by fall foliage.

The Bixby Creek Bridge in Monterey, California, is a must-see during the drive down Route 1.

caption The Bixby Creek Bridge. source Pung / Shutterstock

The bridge, which opened in 1932, is one of California’s most photographed.

Built in 1883, the Brooklyn Bridge is one of the country’s oldest bridges.

caption The Brooklyn Bridge. source TTstudio/Shutterstock

Today, the beautiful limestone bridge is one of the most iconic landmarks in New York City.

Nestled in the middle of a Canadian forest, the rickety Capilano Suspension Bridge in North Vancouver, British Columbia, is the perfect place for all thrill-seekers. Just don’t look down.

caption The Capilano Suspension Bridge. source Andy Clark/Reuters

The bridge, pictured above covered in lights for Christmas, was originally built in 1889 and is 440 foot long.

The Chain Bridge connects the areas of Buda and Pest that make up Hungary’s capital city, Budapest.

caption The Chain Bridge. source Bernadett Szabo/Reuters

In March 2020, the bridge was lit in white to show appreciation for healthcare workers during the coronavirus outbreak.

The pedestrian-only Charles Bridge in Prague has been around since the 15th century.

caption The Charles Bridge. source TTstudio/Shutterstock

In terms of European history, that makes it fairly young.

The bright red Golden Gate Bridge has been the symbol of San Francisco for decades.

caption The Golden Gate Bridge. source Shutterstock

The red color was initially only supposed to be a primer, but the architect thought it was highly visible and more visually appealing than the intended blue and yellow.

Built in 1866, the John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge is one of the oldest in the America.

caption The Roebling Suspension Bridge. source aceshot1/Shutterstock

It connects Cincinnati, Ohio, and Covington, Kentucky.

The Kapellbrücke, which translates to Chapel Bridge, is one of Switzerland’s most famous tourist attractions.

caption The Kapellbrücke, or Chapel Bridge. source Shutterstock

It’s also the oldest wooden covered bridge in Europe.

It’s constantly overshadowed by the neighboring Brooklyn Bridge, but the Manhattan Bridge deserves a little credit.

caption The Manhattan Bridge. source Shutterstock

Ride across it on the subway and you’ll get some of the most stunning views of both Lower and Midtown Manhattan.

Portugal’s Vasco da Gama Bridge, named for the eponymous explorer, was unveiled in 1998 for the Lisbon World Exposition.

Towering 575 feet high, it took more than 18 months and 3,000 people to complete.

The Millennium Bridge stands out in stark contrast amongst London’s oldest buildings.

caption The Millennium Bridge. source Reuters

The bridge, which opened in 2000, crosses the Thames River and links St Paul’s Cathedral on one side to the Tate Modern on the other.

The Pont Alexandre III in Paris is one of the world’s most beautiful bridges.

caption The Pont Alexandre III. source Benoit Tessier/Reuters

It was built between 1896 and 1900.

The Ponte Vecchio in Florence was originally built in 1345.

caption The Ponte Vecchio. source iStock / sorincolac

It used to host merchants and tenants.

Built in 2003, the Seri Wawasan Bridge is a cable-stayed bridge in Putrajaya, Malaysia.

caption The Seri Wawasan Bridge. source Reuters

It spans more than 550 feet over Putrajaya Lake.

Small but unforgettable, the Rialto Bridge will help you cross one of Venice’s many canals without taking a boat.

caption Gondola at the Rialto bridge with evening light in Venice, Italy source Mapics/Shutterstock

It’s the oldest of four bridges that span the Grand Canal.

People come from all around the world to climb Australia’s Sydney Harbour Bridge.

caption The Sydney Harbour Bridge. source Rudy Balasko/Shutterstock

It’s another popular location for daredevils.

The world famous Tower Bridge in London looks like a castle floating in the Thames River.

caption The Tower Bridge. source Paul Gilham/Getty Images

A path called The Glass Floor allows you to walk on top of the bridge.

The Zakim Bridge connects Boston over the Charles River.

The cable-stayed bridge’s design emulates the nearby USS Constitution and Bunker Hill Monument, two important parts of the city’s Revolutionary War history.

The world’s longest glass-bottom bridge towers 980 feet over China’s Zhangjiajie Grand Canyon.

caption The Zhangjiajie Glass Bridge. source ChinaFotoPress/Getty Images

Since opening, it’s gained worldwide attention.

The Forth Bridge, a railway bridge that crosses Scotland’s Forth estuary, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

caption The Forth Bridge. source Jeff J Mitchell/Reuters

It boasted the longest span of any bridge when it opened in 1890.