26 movies you can watch on Netflix from Hollywood’s hottest indie studio, A24

source A24

Netflix’s catalog just got a whole lot better.

In recent weeks, a slew of A24 films quietly became available on the streaming service. A24, which got off to a small start in 2013 with movies including “Spring Breakers” and “The Spectacular Now,” started gaining some momentum in 2015 with the release of the groundbreaking sci-fi thriller “Ex Machina” starring Oscar Isaac, Domnhall Gleeson, and Alicia Vikander.

Now, A24 boasts a poetic 24 Academy Awards.

Its first came in 2016 with Brie Larson’s best actress win for “Room.” A year later, it dominated the 2017 ceremony with multiple awards including best picture and best director for “Moonlight.” In 2018, Greta Gerwig’s “Lady Bird” was nominated in major categories including best picture, but did not win. While these aren’t on Netflix (they’re exclusive to Amazon Prime), the A24 films on Netflix show how the company got so good at what its doing in such a short period.

2018 is still a hot year for A24, with the recent release of the critically acclaimed “Eighth Grade” directed by comedian Bo Burnham. Later this year, it will release “Mid90s,” Jonah Hill’s directorial debut.

Here is a list of all 26 A24 movies you can watch on Netflix, including “Spring Breakers” and “Ex Machina,” along with their Rotten Tomatoes scores:

“Spring Breakers” (2013)

source A24

Netflix Description: After four college girls rob a restaurant to fund their spring break in Florida, they get entangled with a weird dude with his own criminal agenda.

Audience Score: 67%

Critic Score: 38%

“The Spectacular Now” (2013)

source A24

Netflix Description: A charismatic, hard-partying young man strikes up an unlikely romance with a smart and focused young woman during their last year of high school.

Audience Score: 92%

Critic Score: 76%

“Enemy” (2014)

source A24

Netflix Description: When a humdrum academic spots his double in a movie, he launches a search that leads him to a small-time actor who looks exactly like him.

Critic Score: 74%

Audience Score: 63%

“Obvious Child” (2014)

source A24

Netflix Description: After being fired from her job and dumped by her cheating boyfriend, a comedian has a one-night stand. Weeks later, she finds out she’s pregnant.

Critic Score: 90%

Audience Score: 72%

“Under the Skin” (2014)

source YouTube screencap

Netflix Description: A seductive alien prowls the streets in search of prey: unsuspecting men who fall under her spell, only to be consumed by a strange liquid pool.

Critic Score: 84%

Audience Score: 55%

“Locke” (2014)

source A24

Netflix Description: Over the space of 90 minutes, Ivan Locke’s life spins out of control via a series of phone calls made while he drives down the highway to London.

Critic Score: 91%

Audience Score: 72%

“Ex Machina” (2015)

source A24/”Ex Machina”

Netflix Description: A coder at a tech company wins a week-long retreat at the compound of his company’s CEO, where he’s tasked with testing a new artificial intelligence.

Critic Score: 92%

Audience Score: 86%

“Room” (2015)

source A24

Netflix Description: Kidnapped, confined to a tiny room and raped, a young woman gives birth to a son. When he reaches his fifth birthday, she begins plotting an escape.

Critic Score: 94%

Audience Score: 93%

“The Captive” (2014)

source A24

Netflix Description: Eight years after their daughter’s abduction tore them apart, her parents receive enigmatic clues from the kidnapper hinting that she’s still alive.

Critic Score: 30%

Audience Score: 33%

“Laggies” (2014)

source A24

Netflix Description: Desperately clinging to her youth, 28-year-old Megan tells her boyfriend she’s attending a career seminar but hangs out with a teenage friend instead.

Critic Score: 66%

Audience Score: 49%

“While We’re Young” (2015)

source A24

Netflix Description: A documentary filmmaker struggling with a creative block meets a vibrant young hipster couple who, initially, bring new energy into his life and work.

Critic Score: 84%

Audience Score: 51%

“The Rover” (2014)

source A24

Netflix Description: Set in a chaotic future, this Outback saga follows loner Eric’s brutal ordeal when a criminal gang takes his car and leaves him nowhere with nothing.

Critic Score: 66%

Audience Score: 51%

“Life After Beth” (2014)

source A24

Netflix Description: Following the death of his beloved girlfriend, Beth, Zach is first shattered and then overjoyed when she inexplicably comes back to life.

Critic Score: 42%

Audience Score: 30%

“Tusk” (2014)

source A24

Netflix Description: When a wise-guy podcaster interviews a disabled seafarer, he decides to embark on a transformational quest to track down a dangerous walrus-monster.

Critic Score: 42%

Audience Score: 36%

“Son of a Gun” (2015)

source A24

Netflix Description: A young petty thief who received protection from a notorious inmate in jail is forced to spring his defender from prison and help pull off a heist.

Critic Score: 63%

Audience Score: 63%

“Revenge of the Green Dragons” (2014)

source A24

Netflix Description: In gritty 1980s New York, two Chinese immigrant boys rise through the ranks of the infamous Green Dragons gang, where they’re trained to kill.

Critic Score: 13%

Audience Score: 31%

“A Most Violent Year” (2015)

source A24

Netflix Description: Abel Morales tries to avoid corruption’s easy path as he pursues the American Dream amid an increasingly violent business war in 1981 New York City.

Critic Score: 89%

Audience Score: 69%

“Barely Lethal” (2015)

source A24

Netflix Description: A girl raised to be a government assassin just wants to be a normal teen — so she runs away and pretends to be a high school exchange student.

Critic Score: 24%

Audience Score: 37%

“Slow West” (2015)

source A24

Netflix Description: Determined to find the woman he loves, a Scottish teenager braves the Western frontier of 19th-century America, with bounty hunters hot on his trail.

Critic Score: 93%

Audience Score: 75%

“Amy” (2015)

source A24

Netflix Description: Rare home videos and interviews with Amy Winehouse’s inner circle offer an intimate look at her journey from charismatic teen to troubled star.

Critic Score: 94%

Audience Score: 87%

“The End of the Tour” (2015)

source A24

Netflix Description: “Rolling Stone” reporter David Lipsky shadows famed writer David Foster Wallace in this fictionalized account of their revealing five-day encounter.

Critic Score: 91%

Audience Score: 82%

“Dark Places (2015)”

source A24

Netflix Description: Years after surviving a brutal crime as a child, Libby Day comes to believe that the brother she testified against for committing it may be innocent.

Critic Score: 25%

Audience Score: 33%

“Mississippi Grind” (2015)

source A24

Netflix Description: A gambler mired in debt thinks another cardsharp may just be his good luck charm as the two head for New Orleans to buy into a high-stakes poker game.

Critic Score: 90%

Audience Score: 54%

“Mojave” (2016)

source Tribeca

Netflix Description: A lethal game of cat and mouse stretches from the desert to Tinseltown after Hollywood bad boy Thomas runs afoul of a cunning and dangerous drifter.

Critic Score: 31%

Audience Score: 23%

“Remember” (2016)

source A24

Netflix Description: Following the written instructions of his friend, senile Zev crosses the country to find and murder the Nazi who killed their families in Auschwitz.

Critic Score: 73%

Audience Score: 79%

“The Adderall Diaries” (2016)

source A24

Netflix Description: Author Stephen Elliott has a problem separating his own life from incidents in the life of a convicted murderer about whom he’s writing a book.

Critic Score: 20%

Audience Score: 30%