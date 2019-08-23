A truly enormous cat named ‘Big Boi Mr. B’ enchanted the internet after a shelter put out a call for someone to adopt him

caption BeeJay has been described as “a chonk of a chonk.” source Morris Animal Refuge

The internet is so obsessed with a 26-pound cat dubbed “Big Boi Mr. B” that animal shelter’s website crashed after it released photos of the feline as part of a call for someone to adopt him.

On Thursday, Morris Animal Refuge in Philadelphia tweeted two photos of BeeJay alongside the caption: “OMG, big boi Mr. B is a CHONK. He’s a chonk of a chonk. He redefines the term. Can you guess how much he weighs?”

OMG, big boi Mr. B is a CHONK. He’s a chonk of a chonk. He redefines the term. Can you guess how much he weighs? More importantly, can you give him a home? Adopt this jumbo-sized package of fluff & love: https://t.co/v8aB6PzBbL. Please RT to help this sad-eyed guy find happiness! pic.twitter.com/tquRuvRaws — Morris Animal Refuge (@MorrisAnimal) August 22, 2019

The post went on: “More importantly, can you give him a home? Adopt this jumbo-sized package of fluff & love: https://morrisanimalrefuge.org/adopt/beejay. Please RT to help this sad-eyed guy find happiness!”

The tweet has since recieved more than 37,000 likes and 11,000 retweets, and people are so enchanted by the 26-pound cat that the shelter’s website crashed and was still down as of Thursday night, according to Huffington Post.

In a second tweet, the shelter wrote: “Mr. B. apologizes for crashing our website. We have our team working to get it back up as we speak. Unfortunately, they’re all cats, so it may take a little while.”

Mr. B. apologizes for crashing our website. We have our team working to get it back up as we speak. Unfortunately, they’re all cats, so it may take a little while. In the meantime, you can see him & other awesome adoptables on our @petfinder page: https://t.co/9CnmAUYnSa. Thanks! pic.twitter.com/GLXkrDtRmy — Morris Animal Refuge (@MorrisAnimal) August 22, 2019

Dan Solomon, the shelter’s social media coordinator, told HuffPost that BeeJay, who is being held by animal care attendant Lacy Curtis in the photos, is “a *very* large cat, and also overweight.”

Jane Coaston, Senior Politics Reporter at Vox, tweeted: “This cat is the single best outside linebacker the Big East has ever seen.”

This cat is the single best outside linebacker the Big East has ever seen. https://t.co/IbK1w4fROG — Jane Coaston (@cjane87) August 22, 2019

Author Chuck Wendig nicknamed BeeJay “Chonkasaurus Rex.”

One Twitter user even provided a chart to show just how big BeeJay really is.

Nooooo, he's not just a CHONK, he's… *THUD*….he's …*THUD…he's…*THUD*… OH LAWD HE'S COMIN! pic.twitter.com/EtMH9YF9Y8 — Rachel McGonagill (@RachelMcGonagi1) August 22, 2019

The shelter replied: “He’s honestly a very large cat. Like, genuinely big boned.”

Writer and producer Rose Eveleth wasn’t convinced BeeJay is even a house cat, tweeting: “Ma’am that is a bobcat.”

ma'am that is a bobcat https://t.co/j5B4Vd6hqP — Rose Eveleth ▷▷ (@roseveleth) August 22, 2019

Still, his size didn’t seem to put most people off.

“I would crash 1000 websites to be close to this cat,” tweeted author Kat Rosenfield.

I would crash 1000 websites to be close to this cat https://t.co/7daYFad3wv — Kat Rosenfield (@katrosenfield) August 22, 2019

Soloman said that a family who could no longer care for him gave him to the shelter on Tuesday.

“What we’ve seen of his personality so far, he seems very quiet and laid back and sweet,” he added.

If the Twitter response is anything to go by, BeeJay should have no trouble finding a new home.

Anyone interested can find more information on Petfinder.