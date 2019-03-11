THEN AND NOW: The cast and crew of ’27 Dresses’

- source
- “27 Dresses” was released in 2008. Its stars include Katherine Heigl, James Marsden, Malin Åkerman.
- Heigl plays Jane, who’s been a bridesmaid 27 times and perpetually puts other peoples’ needs before her own.
- Here’s what she, her costars, and the movie’s screenwriter and director have been up to since the “27 Dresses” premiered.
It’s been 11 years since the popular romantic comedy “27 Dresses” grossed more than $160 million worldwide at the box office. But, the film seems to have stood the test of time.
In fact, Katherine Heigl, who played the film’s main character, a perpetual bridesmaid named Jane Nichols, thinks a sequel is a great idea. She told Entertainment Weekly, “I think it would be awesome to see, seriously, what are their lives like 10 years later?”
Although it’s unclear whether or not the cast and crew will reunite for a “27 Dresses” sequel, it is clear they’ve all been quite busy since the movie’s release.
Here’s what the cast and crew of “27 Dresses” have been up to in the last 11 years.
Katherine Heigl starred as Jane in “27 Dresses.”
In the film, Katherine Heigl played Jane, a single woman who had been a bridesmaid 27 times.
Before her role in “27 Dresses,” Heigl was known from her role as Isabel Stevens in ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy,” where she had been since 2005.
Katherine Heigl has gone from dresses to “Suits.”
Afterward, she starred in a number of studio and independent films, including 2010’s “Killers” with Ashton Kutcher and 2015’s “Jenny’s Wedding.” She has been playing Samantha Wheeler on the USA Network show “Suits” since 2018.
James Marsden starred as Kevin, Jane’s love interest in the film.
In the film, James Marsden played Kevin, a reporter hoping to write a story on the perpetual bridesmaid, namely Katherine Heigl’s character, Jane.
Prior to “27 Dresses,” Marsden appeared in “Enchanted” and played Scott Summers in the “X-Men” series.
James Marsden will be back on the big screen this year.
After “27 Dresses,” Marsden bounced between independent films like 2014’s “Welcome to Me,” big comedies like “Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues,” and TV roles on “30 Rock” and “Westworld.” He’s in a Quentin Tarantino movie coming out in July called “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and “Sonic the Hedgehog,” which comes out in November.
Malin Åkerman played Tess, Jane’s younger sister in “27 Dresses.”
In the film, Malin Åkerman’s character Tess fell in love with Jane’s boss, George, without knowing that Jane was in love with him.
Prior to the film, Åkerman appeared in “The Heartbreak Kid” and “The Brothers Solomon.”
Malin Åkerman is keeping busy with “Billions” and more.
Åkerman has had a leading role on Showtime’s “Billions” since it premiered in 2016. She’s starred in a number of memorable films since 2008, including “The Proposal,” “Watchmen,” and as Debbie Harry in 2013’s “CBGB.” In addition to “Billions,” this year she’s appearing in the films “To The Stars,” “Friendsgiving,” and the Swedish musical movie “A Piece of My Heart.”
Edward Burns played George, Tess’s fiancé in the film.
Edward Burns played George, Jane’s boss and Tess’s fiancé, in “27 Dresses.”
Burns had appeared in multiple films before “27 Dresses” including “The Holiday,” “One Missed Call,” and “The River King.”
Edward Burns is an actor, writer, director, and producer.
Since 2008, Burns has produced, written, directed, and acted in three of his own films: “Nice Guy Johnny,” “Newlyweds,” and “The Fitzgerald Family Christmas,” as well as the TNT series “Public Morals.”
In “27 Dresses,” Judy Greer played Jane’s friend, Casey.
Judy Greer’s character Casey offered advice to Jane throughout the film, frequently telling her she should be upfront about her feelings for George.
Before appearing in “27 Dresses,” she was well-known for her role as Lucy Wyman in “13 Going on 30.”
Judy Greer is virtually everywhere.
She’s since acted in over 30 feature films, including “Ant-Man,” “Jurassic World,” “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes,” and “Halloween,” and in a slew of TV shows, such as “Easy,” “American Dad!,” “Archer,” and “Portlandia.” She’s set to appear in several upcoming movies, including “Where’d You Go, Bernadette,” coming out in August.
“27 Dresses” was directed by Anne Fletcher.
Anne Fletcher began her career as dancer-choreographer before directing “27 Dresses.”
Speaking to Entertainment Weekly about the romantic-comedy she said, “A lot of people might look at romantic comedies as fluff, but it’s not. There’s a place and a purpose for it.”
Director Anne Fletcher is behind the recent Netflix movie “Dumplin’.”
Since “27 Dresses,” Anne Fletcher directed popular movies “The Proposal,” “Hot Pursuit,” and most recently “Dumplin’,” a Southern coming-of-age story about an underdog pageant queen soundtracked by Dolly Parton.
Aline Brosh McKenna wrote the screenplay for “27 Dresses.”
Prior to the film, she had already made it big writing the screenplay for the popular film “Devil Wears Prada,” starring Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway.
Screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna has been working on “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” since 2015.
Aline Brosh McKenna is one of the co-creators, showrunners, and writers behind the CW’s smash hit “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” which is in its fourth and final season.