3 teens were charged with robbery following a violent attack on a same-sex couple in DC

Three teens have been arrested after an attack on a same-sex couple in Washington, D.C.

On Saturday night, Karl Craven and his boyfriend Brayden Brecht were walking to a popular gay bar when they were approached by a group who shouted slurs and physically attacked Brecht.

Craven told INSIDER they were helped by strangers and eventually went to an emergency room to treat Brecht’s injuries.

However, Brecht is uninsured. So Craven created a GoFundMe to help cover the cost of medical bills and loss of wages, he explained.

Anti-LGBTQ hate crimes increased by 17% in 2017.

Three people were arrested on suspicion of attacking a same-sex couple in Washington, DC, on Saturday night, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Karl Craven and his boyfriend Brayden Brecht, both of whom identify as gay, were on their way to Nellie’s Sports Bar, a popular gay bar in the area, when they were attacked, Craven told INSIDER.

“This one guy got in my boyfriend’s face and started calling him a f—-t,” he said. “Then a bunch of other guys started calling him a f—-t. Then the next thing you know, he got hit in the back of the head. And from there on, it’s just a quick blur.”

Craven told INSIDER his memories from that night are jumbled. He said he remembers “wrestling” with one who he believes was trying to steal his wallet and repeatedly screaming for help.

“The next thing you know, we were standing against a wall, and a girl was helping with [Brecht’s] wounds. Just helping with the blood, because there was blood everywhere,” he said.

Eventually, the police were called and Brecht was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

“The case is still under investigation, and sexual orientation is being investigated as a motivation,” Alaina Gertz, a spokesperson for the police department, told NBC News.

On Sunday, three teens were arrested in connection to the attack. The suspects are 19-year-old Marcus Britt and two males, ages 15 and 16, according to the press released from the Metropolitan Police Department. They have all been charged with robbery.

On Sunday, Craven created a GoFundMe to help cover medical expenses and Brecht’s stolen phone and wallet.

“Braden doesn’t have insurance and will have ER, ambulance, and counseling bills, along with needing a new phone. He will also be out of work for some time,” he wrote. “Any help would be greatly appreciated.”

Craven told INSIDER that they initially set the fundraising goal to $5,000, but after conferring with the hospital and calculating their combined loss of wages as Brecht recuperates, they increased the target to $10,000. As of early Tuesday afternoon, it had surpassed that, bringing in over $12,000.

“I have never done a GoFundMe and I wasn’t expecting much,” Craven he said. “But it’s exploded a little bit.”

The couple has lived in Washington, D.C. for the last month for work.

“That strip of bars feels so safe. You would never expect anything to happen,” Craven said. “I always read about stuff happening to other people, and other gay couples, in other cities and it makes me mad. It’s always something that happens far away, though. But when it happens to me it’s unreal … I still haven’t processed all of it.”

Anti-LGBTQ hate crimes increased by 17% in 2017, according to findings by the FBI. In total, 7,175 hate crime incidents were reported that year. Of that figure, 1,130 reported crimes were rooted in sexual orientation bias and 119 were based on gender identity bias.

In addition to that, the Human Rights Campaign tracked that in 2017, 29 transgender people were violently killed.

“Fatal violence disproportionately affects transgender women of color, and that the intersections of racism, sexism, homophobia, and transphobia conspire to deprive them of employment, housing, healthcare and other necessities, barriers that make them vulnerable,” according to the HRC.