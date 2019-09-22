3 people dead, 4 hospitalized after mysterious event where all the victims were wearing orange wristbands

caption Three people have been found dead and four hospitalized. source YouTube/ WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh

Three people are dead and four have been hospitalized after police were called to an event in Pittsburgh’s South Side on Sunday morning.

All the victims were wearing orange wrist bands and police are asking anyone who attended a party or event in which guests were given orange wrist bands to contact them.

The police have not yet provided more details on the cause of deaths. Five victims were found in an apartment in the South Side area, one in an elevator outside the apartment, and one on a street nearby.

All the victims were wearing orange wrist bands and police are asking anyone who attended the event or has knowledge of it to contact them on (412) 323-7141.

All the victims were wearing orange wrist bands and police are asking anyone who attended the event or has knowledge of it to contact them on (412) 323-7141.

Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said in a statement on Sunday that the four people who were hospitalized are in serious and critical condition.

He added that police have identified two venue sites in separate locations around the city that were using orange wrist bands.

Pittsburg Public Safety did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment. The police are currently investigating the incident.