3 dead, including the suspect, in a shooting at a Northern California Ford dealership

caption The Ford logo is seen on a vehicle at the New York Auto Show in New York source Reuters

Three people were found dead, including the suspect, in a shooting at a Ford dealership Tuesday evening in Northern California.

Police received reports of the shooting at the dealership in Morgan Hill, which occurred shortly after 6 p.m. local time, KGO-TV reported.

Officers found a man killed by what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. A hand-gun was found at his side.

Two other Ford employees were found with gunshot wounds, and were pronounced dead at the scene, police wrote in a statement.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Three people were found dead, including the suspect, in a shooting at a Ford dealership Tuesday evening in Northern California.

Police received reports of a shooting at the Ford Store in Morgan Hill, California, which is a little over 20 miles from San Jose. The incident occurred shortly after 6 p.m. local time, KGO-TV reported.

Once police arrived, officers found a man, who is believed to be the suspect, killed by what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. A hand-gun was reportedly found by his side.

Two other Ford employees were found with gunshot wounds inside the dealership. First responders tended to the victims, but both were pronounced dead at the scene, according to a Facebook post by the Morgan Hill Police Department.

Read more: Surveillance video shows what happened before police killed an unarmed college student at a Texas car dealership

A witness told KGO-TV that the suspect was a former employee of the dealership working in the parts department. The witness described him as a “quiet individual” who “kept to himself.”

A 20-year-old employee at the Ford dealership here in #MorganHill says the suspect was a quiet man who was reportedly let go from his job today. He said he worked in the parts department. pic.twitter.com/KfGSKlYRk1 — Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) June 26, 2019

Morgan Hill police said the area is secure, and there is no threat to the public. Police will remain on the scene to further investigate the incident, according to the Facebook statement.

“The City of Morgan Hill and the Morgan Hill police Department offer our sincere condolences to the families of the victims in this tragic incident,” the statement said.