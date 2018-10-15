3 great TV shows to watch on Netflix this week

caption The fourth season of the hilarious Canadian comedy ‘Schitt’s Creek’ dropped on Netflix last week. source Netflix

There’s a lot of TV on Netflix. Thankfully we’re here to make it easier to pick what shows you should watch.

Every week, we put together a list of three great shows that you can watch throughout the week.

We pick shows you can finish in a day, and some you can just get started on binge-watching. And we mix shows that have recently come onto the service with some old favorites you might have missed.

From “Schitt’s Creek” to “The Haunting of Hill House,” here are three great TV shows you can binge-watch on Netflix this week:

“Schitt’s Creek”

source CBS Television

Seasons: 4

Episodes: 51

The fourth season of this wildly funny and very Canadian comedy about a rich family that moves to a small town they own after losing nearly everything is a sweet story with fully-realized characters who you’ll love.

“Salt Fat Acid Heat”

source Netflix

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 4

This hybrid of a cooking show and travel show is super informative, as host Samin Nosrat explains the significance of salt, fat, acid, and heat in cooking beyond what you’d expect.

“The Haunting of Hill House”

source Netflix

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 10

This terrifying family drama and horror series is not something you should watch alone at night. It is truly scary but well worth the investment, even if horror isn’t your thing.