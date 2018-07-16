3 great Emmy-nominated TV shows to watch on Netflix this week

caption Jeff Daniels in “Godless” source Netflix

From British royal drama “The Crown” to the western miniseries “Godless,” here are some great TV shows you can binge on Netflix this week.

“The Crown” — nominated for 13 Emmys

source Netflix

Seasons: 2

Episodes: 20

Notable Emmy nominations: Outstanding lead actress in a drama (Claire Foy), outstanding supporting actor in a drama (Matt Smith), outstanding supporting actress in a drama (Vanessa Kirby), and outstanding drama series.

“The Crown” is such an easy binge-watch because it’s both predictable and addictive at the same time. Conflict is resolved rather cordially, but watching all these British actors talk to each other angrily but politely is amazing. Season one focuses on the Queen’s first years of rule, and how she got on the throne. But the excellent season two goes deeper into the lives of its secondary characters, which is just as exciting.

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” — nominated for two Emmys

source Netflix

Seasons: 4

Episodes: 45

Notable Emmy nominations: Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy (Titus Burgess) and outstanding comedy series.

While there’s a lot of seasons now, the episodes of “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” are only a half hour long so you’ll burn through it pretty quickly. This show will leave you screaming multiple times per episode, and if you’re rewatching you’ll see jokes you might have missed the first time around. In addition to wonderful guest stars including Amy Sedaris and Jon Hamm, this comedy takes trauma seriously and isn’t afraid to get deep while still being very, very funny.

“Godless” — nominated for six Emmys

source Netflix

Seasons: 1 (mini-series)

Episodes: 7

Notable Emmy nominations: Outstanding lead actress in a limited series or movie (Michelle Dockery), outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or movie (Jeff Daniels), outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie (Merritt Weaver), and outstanding limited series or movie.