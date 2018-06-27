3 great TV shows to watch on Netflix this week

source Netflix

Looking for a new TV show to watch but overwhelmed with the selection? We’re here to make things a bit easier, because we know what it’s like to spend way too much time making huge decisions like this. Every week, we gather a list of three shows you can either binge-watch on Netflix during the week, or at least get started watching. We mix shows that have recently come onto the service with old favorites. From Marvel’s “Luke Cage” to the gripping true-crime doc “The Staircase,” here’s three TV shows you can stream on Netflix this week:

“Marvel’s Luke Cage”

source Netflix

Seasons: 2

Episodes: 26

“Luke Cage” is consistent, well-cast, and confronts issues within the black community while being a fun and immersive superhero show. It’s a bit slow at times, but its excellent performances, especially Alfre Woodard’s performance in season two, keep the momentum going. Fun fact: the season two premiere was directed by Lucy Liu, who also starred in Netflix’s “Set It Up.”

Season two premiered on Netflix on June 22.

“New Girl”

source Fox

Seasons: 6

Episodes: 138

“New Girl” got off to a somewhat rocky start when it first premiered in 2011, relying on Zooey Deschanel’s quirky Jess Day using her “manic pixie dream girl” charm to carry the show. But the writers quickly realized that the best comedy and characters were the guys Jess rooms with. It became one of the best comedies on television as it started to embrace its weirdness more and more. You might not finish the series this week, but its worth revisiting or trying for the first time.

“The Staircase”

source Netflix

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 13

“The Staircase” could divide your household, depending on what side of the story you’re on. No matter what you think happened, it is another eye-opening look at the many flaws of the justice system in the United States. It follows the trail of Michael Peterson, a bisexual man accused of beating his wife Kathleen to death. She was found dead at the bottom of a staircase in their home in Durham, North Carolina in 2001. Like many true-crime documentaries made popular by Netflix – including “Making a Murderer” and “The Keepers” – “The Staircase” will leave you with more questions than answers.

The show premiered on Netflix on June 8.