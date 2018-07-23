3 great TV shows to watch on Netflix this week

source Eddy Chen/The CW

In the age of peak TV, there’s so much TV to choose from that it’s really easy to get stuck on what to start watching.

Thankfully, we’re here to make that easier. We know what it’s like to spend too much time making huge decisions like what to binge-watch on Netflix, so every week we put together a list of three great shows you should watch.

Here, you’ll find shows you can finish in a day, and some you can at least get started on. We mix shows that have recently come onto the service with some old favorites you might have missed.

From The CW’s musical comedy “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” to Netflix’s hilarious baking competition show “Nailed It!,” here are three great TV shows you can binge-watch on Netflix this week:

“The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

source FX

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 10

Everyone knows the story. But this miniseries brought a new perspective to it by telling the story through multiple perspectives, particularly the jurors and prosecutor Marcia Clark. It’s vibrant, important, and has stunning performances from its entire cast including Sarah Paulson, Sterling K. Brown, and Courtney B. Vance. Even if you’ve seen the series already, it’s a quick and insightful rewatch.

“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”

source The CW

Seasons: 3

Episodes: 44

“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” combines the delightful comedic spirit of a show like “30 Rock” with clever musical satire, all while being a poignant study on mental health and relationships. All three seasons are incredible examinations of how the mind works and are deeply funny.

“Nailed It!” — A Netflix Original

source Netflix

Seasons: 2

Episodes: 13

Have you ever wondered how well you’d do on “The Great British Baking Show?” Netflix’s hilarious reality competition series “Nailed It!” answers this question, and it’s “not very well at all.” On this program, three amateur bakers have to bake a very complex cake. They never turn out well, but that’s the point.