3 in 4 Singaporean women wear makeup on a regular basis – and each woman buys 20 eyebrow products a year: Survey

People often joke that women have a mountain of makeup products at home, but a recent survey has revealed that the statement may not be that far from the truth.

A survey conducted by online shopping platform Shopee with 3,000 women from May 4 to 9 revealed that three in four Singaporean women wear makeup on a regular basis.

Additionally, nearly 92 per cent of respondents believed that wearing makeup boosts their confidence, and on average, women shopped for makeup eight times in a year.

Findings of the survey also revealed that the average woman buys a whopping 20 eyebrow products in one year.

That’s not all – the survey also found that each woman purchases an average of 18 foundations, 12 concealers and 12 eyeshadows in a year.

Other beauty products like eyeliner, blushers and mascara did not fall far, with the average woman buying six of each item in a year.

In fact, Shopee said that majority of the women who were polled in the online survey owned over 30 lipsticks.

The survey found that more than half (56 per cent) of all the women polled spent an average of S$30 (US$21.80) a month on makeup, with the biggest spender splurging S$3,000 a month on makeup.

Additionally, 60 per cent of respondents use five or more makeup products in their everyday routine – but still manage to finish putting on their makeup in less than 20 minutes.

And while that seems like a lot of makeup, women aren’t just picking any and every makeup product they spot off the shelves.

The survey found that the respondents were looking out for particular types of benefits in the makeup products, and key product qualities include being sweat-proof, waterproof and smudge-proof.

Other key features include natural ingredients, pore-minimising effects and the lastingness of a product.

