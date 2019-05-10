3 in 5 Singaporean mums hide from their toddlers to eat snacks, survey finds

Most mothers surveyed also knowingly compromised the quality of their own meals, citing reasons such as feeling too tired to eat or not having enough time for a meal. Facebook/Nestle

Poor mothers.

Sixty per cent of respondents have admitted in a survey by Nestle to hiding from their child, to eat their favourite snack without interruptions.

Over 80 per cent of the mothers surveyed said they yearned to enjoy a meal in peace.

Not only do they have to sacrifice sleep and personal time to take care of their children – the survey found that they don’t even get to eat properly anymore.

The survey, conducted by Nestle and published on May 7 (Tuesday), polled 734 women in Singapore with children aged one to five, on their mealtime habits after becoming a mother.

Over 70 per cent of respondents admitted to not eating proper meals, with 60 per cent of respondents citing reasons such as having to feed their child at mealtimes.

About 30 per cent said they just ate whatever they could throughout the day to avoid “wasting time” on a sit-down meal, and 20 per cent admitting to eating their children’s leftovers.

About half the respondents admitted that their current diets did not meet the recommended daily nutritional requirements.

Respondents said they either felt too tired to eat, did not have enough time for a meal, or chose to prioritise other activities over eating.

One in three respondents added that they did not eat during family mealtimes as they wanted to use the meal to bond with their child. Instead, they would eat alone, either before or after feeding their child.

Guess we know what to give our mums this Mother’s Day.

Read also: