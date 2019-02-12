3 US soldiers were injured in a night training exercise, reportedly while practising a ‘low open’ parachute jump

caption An approximate location of Homestead Air Force Base, Florida, where the reported parachute training accident took place. source Google Maps/INSIDER

Three US soldiers were injured during a parachuting training exercise at a US Air Force base in Miami-Dade County, Florida, around 4 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

The soldiers are all members of the US Army Parachute Team – nicknamed the Golden Knights – and were taking part in a routine night training operation, a spokesman for the US Army told INSIDER in a statement.

The US Army referred to the incident as a “training accident.”

The three injured victims were training for a HALO – High Altitude, Low Open – jump at Homestead Air Force Reserve Base, the local NBC6 news channel reported, citing unnamed sources.

HALO jumps involve jumping from as high as 14,000 feet then waiting longer than usual to open the chute.

The US Army declined to comment on the nature of the exercise, but said the accident was under investigation.

All victims are being treated at a trauma center at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, Florida.

Local WPLG news anchor Eric Yutzy tweeted photos of rescue workers transporting stretchers to an air ambulance.

Victims flown to Jackson Memorial Hospital after an incident involving three parachutists at Homestead Airforce Base. @TrentKellyWPLG @MWrightWPLG covering @WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/zojTHWQGiO — Eric Yutzy (@EricYutzyWPLG) February 12, 2019

The victims’ conditions are not known.