3 men leaving Halloween party at MBS hit with sword by man in doctor’s coat – one of them can’t walk for at least a year

A night of Halloween fun at Marina Bay Sands (MBS) turned into real horror when three partygoers were badly injured by an attacker allegedly wielding a sword in the MBS carpark.

The three male victims had serious injuries, including broken bones and deep cuts.

One man’s ear was almost severed in the brutal pre-dawn slashing on Oct 27.

One of the three, who gave his name only as Eugene, told The Straits Times that they were in a group of eight heading home at around 6am after a Halloween party at Marquee nightclub when they were accosted by a man.

While in the basement carpark of the integrated resort, the man, who was dressed in a doctor’s coat, charged at him, said Eugene, 25.

“At first I thought it was one of those Halloween jump-scare kind of things,” he said, describing the blade as resembling a short sword.

It was swung so hard that he had bones broken in both legs.

One of his companions, who gave his name as Wei, 34, said he stepped in to defend his friend, and was also slashed.

He showed ST gashes on his forehead, chin and ear, part of which had been left dangling and had to be stitched back together.

Eugene, a manager, said of his friend: “He was lying in a pool of blood, face turned purple… thankfully one of my friends, a nurse, managed to stem the bleeding.”

Another friend who tried to film the incident on his phone was beaten by another attacker and suffered bruises and a sprain, he said.

The police confirmed the incident, saying it had responded to an incident at 1 Bayfront Avenue at about 6.15am that day.

In a statement, the police said three male victims, aged between 25 and 34, were taken conscious to Singapore General Hospital.

Police subsequently identified and arrested three men, aged between 22 and 24, in connection with the case.

They were charged last Wednesday for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon with common intention, which carries a sentence of up to seven years’ imprisonment as well as a possible fine and caning.

The trio are in remand and due to appear in court on Wednesday.

Eugene, who had screws inserted in his left leg to join the broken bones, was discharged from the hospital last Friday.

Doctors say it will be at least a year before he will be able to walk again.

Eugene and Wei said they were disappointed with how MBS handled the matter, both during the incident and in the days after.

It took about 30 minutes before a security guard finally arrived on the scene, after being alerted by a friend of the victims who had gone to look for help, Eugene said.

While the police and ambulance arrived within 10 minutes of being called, there was a slight delay in locating the victims within the carpark. “If security knew this was happening under their noses, they would have been able to direct them to us,” he said.

Eugene added that he contacted MBS last Thursday to ask what was being done about the incident and a customer service officer referred him to the police.

Responding to queries, a spokesman for MBS said it was alerted to the incident at 6.20am on Oct 27 and responded immediately.

“We take a serious view of this case and are working closely with the police in ongoing investigations,” she said.

