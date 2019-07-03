3 million tourists used Airbnb in Malaysia last year – and demand in local towns shot up because people want ‘experiences’

Towns like Sibu and Semporna saw triple the number of bookings last year, as more travelers sought out “local and authentic experiences”, Airbnb said. Facebook/I Love Sibu

Airbnb’s popularity in Malaysia is soaring, with 3.25 million guests using the platform to book stays in the country last year – a jump of nearly 75 per cent compared to the year before.

These bookings, as well as guests’ spending, were worth a total of RM3 billion in 2018, Airbnb said in a statement on Tuesday (July 2). It calculated guest spending based on a voluntary survey of Airbnb guests.

Towns like Sibu and Semporna saw triple the number of bookings last year, while the number of bookings doubled for destinations like Alor Setar and Tanjung Tokong.

Semporna is well-known for being a stop on the way to diving hotspots like Sipadan, while Sibu, called the Swan City, is the third largest town in the state of Sarawak, Borneo.

Meanwhile,the Kedah capital of Alor Setar is a stop on the way to Langkawi, while Tanjung Tokong is a suburb nestled in Penang’s famous Georgetown.

These lesser-known destinations are getting more and more visitors thanks to a growing travel trend focused on local and authentic experiences, the company said, adding that easy access to specific neighborhoods was a factor in most bookings.

Airbnb also found that seniors aged 60 and above were the fastest growing host demographic in Malaysia. Last year, the number of guests hosted by senior hosts jumped to 50,000 – well over 80 per cent more than the previous year.

Airbnb Southeast Asia general manager Mike Orgill said that hosting guests provided seniors with supplemental income and an opportunity to interact with people from other countries.

Airbnb’s survey of 2,000 Malaysian hosts and guests found that nearly half of all hosts used the supplementary income earned from rentals to make ends meet or pay off their homes.

There are currently 53,000 Airbnb listings in Malaysia, and the country is the platform’s fastest growing business in Southeast Asia.

So far for 2019, Hari Raya has caused a major spike in bookings, Airbnb said, adding that 197,000 tourists made bookings worth RM27.6 million collectively from May 26 to June 9.

