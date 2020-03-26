I swear by these affordable storage solutions to organize my kids’ toys, clothes, and stuffed animals — they’re cute, durable, and cut down on clutter

caption 3 Sprouts makes mix-and-match storage solutions that help parents organize baby and children’s toys, clothing, bedding, and more. source 3 Sprouts

3 Sprouts offers a storage system that is cute, well-made, and has a wide range of uses.

The storage bins and boxes, stroller organizers, and toy chests are adorned with colorful animal appliqué patterns that can be mixed and matched.

I’ve amassed a collection of these versatile storage solutions to hold everything from blankets, dress-up clothes, toys, and stuffed animals.

Over the past four and a half years of being a parent, trial-and-error marathons have led me to collect many things. First there were bottles and baby carriers during the newborn stage, then slightly different looking and sized shoes during the early walking days. Most recently, I muddled my way through finding just the right kids’ bedsheets for my daughter’s nap time cot at pre-K.

One of the collectibles I discovered early on and stuck with? 3 Sprouts storage solutions.

I had been coveting 3 Sprouts gear since I noticed an adorable giraffe hanging wall organizer on my young niece’s closet door. I was pregnant at the time and appreciated the practical and design-friendly choice to build the multitiered system around the animal’s long neck. It blended in well with the room, which otherwise had no discernible theme, and was fun and simple and bright.

After my daughter was born and as soon as we had collected enough toys to warrant a container, I invested in a sheep toy chest and an elephant bin for dress-up clothes (to start).

Something that I really appreciate about these storage options is that the designs are all variations on a theme. They all have the same background – a neutral canvas made out of stiff or flexible polyester, depending on the product – plus a bright animal appliqué. They range from the aforementioned giraffes, sheep, and elephants to the arguably more exotic hedgehogs, llamas, and unicorns. This allows for each piece to be a little unique while maintaining the same aesthetic.

Even more, 3 Sprouts won’t break the bank. They are thin and malleable so not completely indestructible but can withstand the daily physical abuse of two children under 5, leaving me in the happy zone midway between feeling not particularly precious about any of them but also not worrying about having wasted my money.

Below are the four 3 Sprouts storage solutions we use at home and how we’ve incorporated them:

A flexible bin for your dress-up clothes

source Alyson Aladro

The storage bin has lived several lives for us: stuffed animals, blankets, and now dress-up clothes. Its walls are thin, flexible, and coated on the inside, making it easy to store things and easy to clean. It also means we can excitedly rifle through the pile inside when searching for the perfect doctor’s stethoscope to complement our princess dress. Ours features a pink elephant. Need to organize some real clothes? Note the 10-pack of owl hangers ($7.99) or the goat laundry hamper ($24.99).

A multipurpose box that’s small but structured

source 3 Sprouts

At some point, small, firm, square containers become receptacles for random things you toss in at the end of the day so you can feel somewhat organized. At 13 inches square, the 3 Sprouts storage box is no exception. Ours has been great on its own on the floor as well as fitting inside two different credenzas over the years. Have a compartmentalized cabinet you want to fill? The storage box features over a dozen animal options.

A hanging catchall for any stroller

source Alyson Aladro

A universal caddy that can hold two cups? Yes, please! The 3 Sprouts stroller organizer was a quick fix after our original one (of a different brand) abruptly met its end. Luckily, our new friend is not only cuter and lighter than its predecessor, but it also does not get smushed when the stroller gets folded up. The inside is also thickly lined for easily mopping up coffee spills and/or food residue and/or mud and/or… Speaking of small catchalls, there is also the hedgehog diaper basket ($12.99) and penguin bath storage caddy ($21.99).

A covered chest to fill with treasures

source Alyson Aladro

By far our largest 3 Sprouts product is the sheep toy chest that also features a lid. Granted, it is not a sturdy lid. Over time it has warped in the middle where my children have used it as a stepladder to bigger, greater, more dangerous adventures. But it looks nice and holds a lot. For a long time, it hid the big-kid-only toys from my little one, and that was worth its weight in gold. Looking for other large pieces to fill your kid’s room? Consider the owl book rack ($39.99).