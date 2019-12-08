3 statistics show why Anthony Joshua was able to beat Andy Ruiz Jr. so easily second time around

caption Anthony Joshua celebrates. source Photo by Valery SharifulinTASS via Getty Images

Anthony Joshua easily beat Andy Ruiz Jr. in a world heavyweight championship rematch on Saturday.

Combat sport statistician Compubox highlighted three statistics that help explain Joshua’s victory.

He relied on his jab, boxed at range, and minimized Andy Ruiz Jr.’s punch output.

These are things he did not do in the first fight, a knockout loss, six months ago.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Anthony Joshua was easily able to beat Andy Ruiz Jr. in their rematch on Saturday, and there are three statistics that help explain why.

The British heavyweight boxed at range, relied on his jab, and minimized the former champion’s punch output in their 12-round tactical battle at the Diriyah Arena in Saudi Arabia.

Joshua’s dominance in the do-over was a contrast to the humiliation he endured when he was toppled four times by Ruiz Jr. in June, defeated for the first time as a professional boxer at Madison Square Garden in New York City earlier this year, surrendering his world championship belts to the Mexican.

This weekend he won them all back.

And Compubox, a data specialist in combat sport, used statistics to help explain why.

65 of Joshua’s 107 landed punches were jabs 93% of the fight was at distance Ruiz landed just 23% of his total punches

Final Punch Stats for #RuizJoshua2: – 65 of Joshua’s 107 landed punches were jabs

– 93% of the fight was spent at distance

– Ruiz landed just 23% of his total punches pic.twitter.com/s4UYIyZeQ4 — CompuBox (@CompuBox) December 7, 2019

Reliance on the jab

More than 60% of Joshua’s punches were jabs. This is a stark contrast to the first fight, in which he deserted the jab for power, particularly in round three, where he exchanged knockdowns with his opponent.

A consistent jab in the rematch allowed Joshua to keep Ruiz Jr. at arm’s length, which utilized the physical advantages he had over the Mexican. At 6-foot-6 and with an 82-inch reach, Joshua is taller and longer than Ruiz Jr., who is four inches shorter and has a wingspan that is inferior by eight inches.

By making the rematch a jabbing fight, Joshua fought his fight, not Ruiz Jr.’s.

Boxing at distance

In the first fight six months ago, Joshua had Ruiz Jr. down in the third round but got greedy and sought the finish. When he did so, he entered a space that Ruiz Jr. relishes – the inside.

As soon as Joshua was on the inside and in range of Ruiz Jr.’s shorter, crisper, and faster punches, he found himself on the floor, fighting the rest of the fight with a concussion.

In the rematch, Joshua did not make the same mistake. He boxed at range instead of the inside, and by keeping the fight at a distance for 93% of the 12-round and 36-minute duration, he ensured he kept himself out of danger.

Staying away from Ruiz Jr.

Relying on his jab and boxing at distance provided an excellent defense against Ruiz Jr., who, as a result, was only able to land 23% of his total punches.

Read more:

Andy Ruiz Jr. says he lost his world titles to Anthony Joshua because he was undertrained, overweight, and partied for 3 months

A nervous Anthony Joshua exorcised his New York humiliation by outboxing Andy Ruiz Jr. to win his world titles back in style

Deontay Wilder says Anthony Joshua will keep avoiding him even if he beats Andy Ruiz Jr.

Saudi Arabia’s Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Anthony Joshua fight is littered with athletes who have been busted for drug use

The $100 million Andy Ruiz vs. Anthony Joshua fight is ‘masking a darker truth’ in Saudi Arabia, and boxing is burying its head in the sand

Wladimir Klitschko says Anthony Joshua should never have lost to Andy Ruiz Jr. and expects him to dominate once again at heavyweight