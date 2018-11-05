Pineapple tarts are popular at Deepavali too – here are 3 things you should know about how Singapore celebrates the festival of lights

Deepavali, or Diwali, is an Indian festival traditionally celebrated over five days. Its name means “a row of lights”. Despite being a primarily Hindu festival, Deepavali is also observed by other Indian religions, like Sikhism and Jainism.
Before the Deepavali public holiday tomorrow, we highlight three unique facts about the celebrations in Singapore:
- Instead of lighting oil lamps, most people have upgraded to rainbow-coloured electric lights
Deepavali is the festival of light, and celebrates the triumph of good over evil. Traditionally, little oil lamps were left to burn overnight, but people today prefer using multicoloured electric lightbulbs to decorate their homes, according to the National Library Board.
Special public decorations in Little India – now up for the 30th year – remain lit at night for an entire month. These light-ups date back to 1985, and the celebrations sometimes include fireworks and a countdown concert. This year, even the MRT is being decorated with Deepavali-themed cabins for the festival.
2. Pineapple tarts are a popular snack
Delicious Deepavali munchies include traditional desserts like sweet murukku and semolina pudding, but most households celebrating Deepavali in Singapore and Malaysia also offer pineapple tarts to visitors, according to The Star and Malay Mail.
3. Singapore is one of 12 countries to celebrate the festival with a national holiday
According to National Geographic, countries that celebrate Deepavali apart from Singapore include India, Malaysia, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka Guyana, Suriname, and the island countries of Fiji, Trinidad and Tobago, and Mauritius. It’s an optional holiday in Pakistan.
In Singapore, Deepavali was first declared a public holiday in 1929, according to the National Library Board. The report also says that during the celebration, the Esplanade will hold Kalaa Utsavam, a festival featuring Indian dance, music and storytelling, which about 40,000 people attend every year.