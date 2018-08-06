3 great TV shows you can watch on Netflix this week

source Netflix

Peak TV equals too much TV. But we’re here to make it easier to pick a new show to watch.

We know what it’s like to spend too much time choosing what to binge-watch on Netflix, so every week we put together a list of three great shows for you.

We pick shows you can finish in a day, and some you can get started on. We mix shows that have recently come onto the service with some old favorites you might have missed.

From “Dear White People” to “Amazing Interiors,” here are three great TV shows you can binge-watch on Netflix this week:

“Dear White People”

source Netflix

Seasons: 2

Episodes: 20

“Dear White People” is funny, emotional, and educational, as it explores race relations on a college campus in the United States. And it gets richer and better in its brilliant second season as it gets deeper into darker topics. It’s an important, necessary show that everyone should be watching and discussing.

“Amazing Interiors”

source Netflix

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 12

Netflix knows how addictive HGTV is, and its new original “Amazing Interiors” satisfies that thirst. The interiors really are amazing: some resemble the Batcave while some are tacky or downright creepy. But it’s a great show to have on while you’re doing things around the house, and a nice escape after a long day at work.

“The Vampire Diaries”

source The CW/Tina Rowden

Seasons: 7

Episodes: 171

The season and episode count for this CW teen drama looks overwhelming, but there’s good news: you really only need to see up to season three or four. The first season of “The Vampire Diaries” starts off a bit cliche, but it builds into something great, especially in its excellent second season. The show uses horror elements that will actually make you jump, and because its characters are so grounded and well-written, you’ll get invested in all the lame love triangles.