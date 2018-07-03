3 great TV shows to watch on Netflix this week

source Netflix

Need a show to watch during the Fourth of July in the middle of the week?

Thankfully we can make finding one easier for you. We know what it’s like to spend too much time making huge decisions like what to binge-watch on Netflix, so every week we gather a list of three shows you should watch.

Here, you’ll find shows you can finish in a day, and some you can at least get started on. We mix shows that have recently come onto the service with some old favorites you might have missed.

From wrestling dramadey “Glow” to true-crime series “The Keepers,” here’s three TV shows you can stream on Netflix this week:

“Glow”

Seasons: 2

Episodes: 20

“Glow” is a deep exploration of female friendship and 80s culture. But it’s also very, very funny, and you’ll learn a lot about wrestling. Its recently released second season goes even further into everything that made season one so great: its spectacular and diverse set of characters. Season two premiered on Netflix on June 29.

“Schitt’s Creek”

Seasons: 3

Episodes: 39

This silly and incredibly well-acted comedy follows a wealthy family (their money came from a video store empire) who loses everything after their business manager fails to pay their taxes. The Rose family has to adjust to being a broke in a small town that can’t accommodate their lifestyle. Over time, the characters grow in a way that makes you more sympathetic toward them, but they still stay very much the same.

“The Keepers”

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 7

“The Keepers” flew way under the radar compared to Netflix’s other true-crime originals like “Making a Murderer” and “The Staircase.” If you’re addicted to true crime, you’ve probably already seen this one, which investigates the mysterious death of a nun in Baltimore in 1969. But if you haven’t seen it, it’s a must-see, and it’s honestly worth revisiting if it’s been a while.