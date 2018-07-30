3 great TV shows to watch on Netflix this week, including the new season of ‘Orange Is the New Black’

source Netflix

Is peak TV stressing you out? We’re here to make it a little less overwhelming.

We know what it’s like to spend too much time making important decisions like what to binge-watch on Netflix in your free tome, so every week we put together a list of three great shows you should watch.

Here, you’ll find shows you can finish in a day, and some you can at least get started on. We mix shows that have recently come onto the service with some old favorites you might have missed.

From the brand new season of “Orange Is the New Black” to The CW’s “Supergirl,” here are three great TV shows you can binge-watch on Netflix this week:

“Orange Is the New Black”

source Netflix

Seasons: 6

Episodes: 78

The latest season of the Netflix original arrived this past Friday. You can either revisit the entire series before you catch up on it or get straight into its sixth season, which is a vast improvement of the fifth season, which was a bit static. Season six tears most of the cast apart, which helps introduce some refreshing storylines for these characters we’ve followed for so long now.

“Dark Tourist”

source Netflix

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 8

This show follows journalist David Farrier as he explores tourist spots all around the world that are dangerous, weird, or strange. It includes a nuclear lake and an interview with Pablo Escobar’s favorite hitman.

“Supergirl”

source The CW

Seasons: 3

Episodes: 65

“Supergirl” is a delightful binge because unlike the movies in the DCEU (excluding “Wonder Woman”), it embraces the absurdity of the caped hero thing, and has some fun with it. Supergirl (played by the wonderful Melissa Benoist) is a flawed but gripping protagonist and the show is tame enough for a younger audience, but deep enough that adults can get really invested in it, too.