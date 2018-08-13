3 great TV shows you can watch on Netflix this week

source NBC

Stuck on what to watch next? Look no further. We’re here to make it easier to pick what shows you watch on Netflix this week.

We know what it’s like to spend way too much free time choosing what to watch on Netflix, so every week we put together a list of three shows you can watch right now.

We pick shows you can finish in a day, and some you can just get started on binge-watching. We mix shows that have recently come onto the service with some old favorites you might have missed.

From The CW’s sci-fi series “The 100” to NBC’s “The Office,” here are three great TV shows you can binge-watch on Netflix this week:

“Sugar Rush” — A Netflix Original

source Netflix

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 8

Netflix is taking full advantage of the streaming success for shows like “The Great British Baking Show,” “Chef’s Table,” and “Nailed It” with its latest food show, “Sugar Rush.” On this baking competition show, time is of the essence. Teams of four expert bakers have very limited time to bake a masterpiece. The show is lively, colorful, and doesn’t require your full attention.

“The 100”

source The CW

Seasons: 5

Episodes: 71

This post-apocalyptic sci-fi teen drama doesn’t get the buzz that it deserves. Set 97 years after a devastating nuclear apocalypse, 100 juveniles are sent back to Earth to determine whether or not it’s habitable. Along the way, they discover a lot that they didn’t know, including that there were survivors who have been on Earth all this time.

“The Office”

source NBC

Seasons: 9

Episodes: 201

“The Office” is a great escape from your own office life … hopefully. The first few seasons contain some of the most well-written comedy in history and, of course, feature Steve Carell’s outstanding performance as Michael Scott. A rewatch of “The Office” is easy to burn through, and it will have you screaming about how Carell never won an Emmy.