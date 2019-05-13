15 must-see ’30 for 30′ sports documentaries streaming on ESPN+ right now — a monthly subscription is only $5

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

caption “Survive and Advance” tells the story of Jim Valvano and the 1983 NC State Wolfpack. source ESPN

“30 for 30” is an original award-winning documentary series produced by ESPN.

More than 100 films are now available through ESPN+ from the “30 for 30” series, covering some of the most compelling moments in sports of the past 40 years.

New ESPN+ subscribers can get a free seven-day trial; subscriptions after the trial period are $4.99 a month.

Take a look below at some of our picks for the best films in the “30 for 30” franchise.

In 2009, ESPN began its “30 for 30” documentary series, celebrating the company’s 30th year with in-depth documentaries about some of the most compelling sports stories of the past 30 years.

The documentaries were an immediate hit, earning praise and awards from both the sports and film worlds, as ESPN allowed great filmmakers to dive into stories they were passionate about, telling them like they’ve never been told before.

Today, more than 100 films have been made in some relation to the “30 for 30” banner, with all of them available to ESPN+ subscribers for $4.99 a month. New subscribers can get a free seven-day trial.

Below, we break down some of the best films the series has ever produced.

“Kings Ransom”

Directed by: Peter Berg

Original air date: October 6, 2009

Plot synopsis: The first “30 for 30” documentary ever released is still one of the most riveting of the series. “King’s Ransom” tells the story of the trade that sent Wayne Gretzky from the Edmonton Oilers to the Los Angeles Kings, and how the deal shattered the Edmonton faithful, brought interest to LA, and changed the future of the NHL.

“The U”

Directed by: Billy Corben

Original air date: December 12, 2009

Plot synopsis: The University of Miami won four national championships between 1983 and 1991, adopting a swagger the likes of which has not been seen since in college football. “The U” dives into how this championship era came to be, and the coaches and players that developed it.

“Winning Time: Reggie Miller vs. The New York Knicks”

Directed by: Dan Klores

Original air date: March 14, 2010

Plot synopsis: Some of the best “30 for 30” films stem from a filmmaker diving deep into what might seem on the surface to be a simple story. Through “Winning Time,” director Dan Klores shows that what Reggie Miller did to the New York Knicks in the 1990s went well beyond basketball – it was a vendetta.

“June 17th, 1994”

Directed by: Brett Morgen

Original air date: June 16, 2010

Plot synopsis: June 17th, 1994 was, for many reasons, one of the most compelling days in the history of sports – the final round of the US Open, the start of the World Cup, and Game 5 of the NBA Finals, and on top of it all, O.J. Simpson’s infamous White Bronco chase. In his documentary, Brett Morgen stitches together news footage from the day to give viewers an idea of what it felt like to live it.

“The Fab Five”

Directed by: Jason Hehir

Original air date: March 13, 2011

Plot synopsis: Michigan’s “Fab Five” were one of the most powerful forces in college basketball history. This documentary offers viewers an inside look at their dominance, glory, and the infamous timeout that cost them a shot at a title.

“Catching Hell”

Directed by: Alex Gibney

Original air date: September 27, 2011

Plot synopsis: In 2003, the Chicago Cubs looked poised to make the World Series and potentially end the curse that had haunted the franchise for nearly a century. Then Steve Bartman reached out for a foul ball – as any fan would have – and as believers of the curse would tell it, wound up changing the course of the night, the postseason, and the Cubs franchise. Alex Gibney’s film examines the moment, how it happened, what came of it, and the difficulties it brought Bartman.

“Broke”

Directed by: Billy Corben

Original air date: October 2, 2012

Plot synopsis: If you’ve ever wondered how so many professional athletes wind up in debt, “Broke” is appointment viewing. Billy Corben (who also directed “The U”) shows viewers how quickly a signing bonus can turn into bankruptcy for players who aren’t prepared.

“The Two Escobars”

Directed by: Jeff Zimbalist and Michael Zimbalist

Original air date: June 22, 2010

Plot synopsis: Pablo Escobar was an infamous drug kingpin. Andres Escobar was a soccer superstar in Colombia. Their stories intersect in fascinating ways that you might not expect.

“Survive and Advance”

Directed by: Jonathan Hock

Original air date: March 17, 2013

Plot synopsis: Jim Valvano led the NC State Wolfpack on one of the most iconic runs in NCAA tournament history in 1983. While Valvano will always be remembered for his speech and the team’s eventual title, the entire run – which included nine win-or-go-home games that all came down to the wire – is even more impressive than fans remember.

“The Price of Gold”

Directed by: Nanette Burstein

Original air date: January 16, 2014

Plot synopsis: The controversy surrounding Tonya Harding in 1994 took over the attention of the sports world. “The Price of Gold” takes a fresh look at her story.

“Of Miracles and Men”

Directed by: Jonathan Hock

Original air date: February 8, 2015

Plot synopsis: Everyone remembers Team USA’s astonishing win over the USSR at the 1980 Winter Olympics – for Americans, the win is known as the Miracle on Ice. In “Of Miracles and Men,” Jonathan Hock tells the story from the perspective of the Soviets.

“Four Falls of Buffalo”

Directed by: Ken Rodgers

Original air date: December 12, 2015

Plot synopsis: In the early 1990s, the Buffalo Bills made four straight Super Bowls, only to lose every single one. Ken Rodgers’ documentary takes viewers through the greatest dynasty that never was.

“This Was the XFL”

Directed by: Charlie Ebersol

Original air date: February 2, 2017

Plot synopsis: Charlie Ebersol gives viewers an inside look at the XFL – the alternative football league founded by his father and WWE’s Vince McMahon – during its single season of play.

“No Crossover: The Trial of Allen Iverson”

Directed by: Steve James

Original air date: April 13, 2010

Plot synopsis: Before he became “The Answer,” Allen Iverson’s life was already a national story after a racially-charged bowling alley brawl left him in jail. The subsequent trial impacted Iverson’s life in ways that casual fans might not realize.

“Four Days in October”

Directed by: Gary Waksman

Original air date: October 5, 2010

Plot synopsis: In 2004, the Boston Red Sox pulled off one of the greatest comebacks in the history of American sports. Trailing 0-3 to arch rivals in the ALCS, the Red Sox won four straight games to punch its ticket to the World Series and end a curse that had haunted generations.