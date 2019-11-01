30 incredible pictures show the designs for Singapore’s Founders’ Memorial – and you can vote which to build

- Johnson Pilton Walker + RDC Architects
Singapore’s skyline will have a new addition come 2027: the Founders’ Memorial, which will honour the country’s pioneer leaders.
The exact look of the building is now up for public vote, with five proposed designs shortlisted from an initial 193 entries.
The designs are going on a roving exhibition around the country from November 4 to December 29, where the public can view 3D models and watch videos of the proposed designs before deciding.
The exhibit’s first stop is IMM in Jurong East, The Straits Times reported on Friday (Nov 1). The winning design will be announced next January or February.
Here’s what we know about each design:
The upcoming Founder’s Memorial will sit on a 5-hectare site in Bay East Garden in Marina Bay.
- source
- Lianhe Zaobao
The building will contain a gallery commemorating Singapore’s independence journey and the ideals of its first generation leaders, including late prime minister Lee Kuan Yew.
- source
- Singapore Press Holdings
To get there, a new MRT station will be built on the Thomson-East Coast Line.
- source
- Land Transport Authority
local firm K2LD Architects and
- source
The design is based on the concept of paths, representing the founders’ journey.
- source
Multiple paths amid lush gardens will let visitors admire the skyline.
- source
All paths will lead to an amphitheater that can hold various events.
- source
The architects said they wanted the design to be “a living memorial”.
- source
The second design is by local firm architects61 and Australian firm Cox Architecture, which designed the Helix Bridge.
- source
- Cox Architecture + architects61
The design, an abstract crescent moon, was inspired by the Singapore flag.
- source
- Cox Architecture + architects61
It also hopes to showcase Singapore’s nation-building process: its trials, tribulations and victories, the firms said.
- source
- Cox Architecture + architects61
Five pathways through the building represent the five stars on the flag.
- source
- Cox Architecture + architects61
Each path also represents a national ideal: democracy, peace, progress, justice and equality.
- source
- Cox Architecture + architects61
The third design is a solo entry by local architecture firm DP Architects.
- source
- DP Architects
Its design is a cradle-like curve cupping the skyline, inspired by the founding fathers’ hands.
- source
- DP Architects
“[These are] hands that have worked tirelessly, placing nation above self, to nurture a young nation into the independent Republic it is today,” the firm said.
- source
- DP Architects
A waterfall will wrap around the building facade…
- source
- DP Architects
… there’s a viewing gallery…
- source
- DP Architects
… and a circular feature in the ceiling will have have the pledge engraved around it.
- source
- DP Architects
Fourth on the list is an entry by local firm RDC Architects and Australian firm Johnson Pilton Walker.
- source
- Johnson Pilton Walker + RDC Architects
The design was also inspired by the crescent moon from the Singapore flag.
- source
- Johnson Pilton Walker + RDC Architects
The building “rises out of the earth” to symbolise Singapore’s status as a young, rising nation, the firms said.
- source
- Johnson Pilton Walker + RDC Architects
It will have a central plaza surrounded by water, which represents how immigrants first arrived on the shores of the island.
- source
- Johnson Pilton Walker + RDC Architects
The pledge will be engraved on ledges around the plaza.
- source
- Johnson Pilton Walker + RDC Architects
The final entry is by local firm RSP Architects – which designed Funan Mall – and Shanghai-based architecture firm 8DGE.
- source
- 8DGE + RSP Architects Planners Engineers
Its design for the building is a circle, representing harmony and inclusiveness.
- source
- 8DGE + RSP Architects Planners Engineers
“The circle tilts towards the sky, as if Singapore’s aspirations have taken flight against all odds,” the firms said.
- source
- 8DGE + RSP Architects Planners Engineers
Below it is a grassy, open podium, which represents a “symbolic common space for everyone, regardless of race, language or religion”.
- source
- 8DGE + RSP Architects Planners Engineers
The building includes a viewing gallery with a panoramic view of the skyline.
- source
- 8DGE + RSP Architects Planners Engineers
Read also: