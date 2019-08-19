30 Swiss fintechs to display cutting-edge innovation at Singapore festival

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 19 August 2019 – Switzerland Global Enterprise and the Swiss Business Hub ASEAN will showcase the best of their fintech ecosystem and expertise through their partnership with 30 companies under its Swiss Pavilion in the upcoming Singapore FinTech Festival (11 — 15 November 2019).





The Swiss Pavilion will host cutting-edge innovation in financial services technologies that encompasses regulation technology, blockchain solutions, big data and analytics, algorithm trading and cybersecurity, among others. The pavilion, in its third consecutive year of participation, will be one of the larger national pavilions taking part at the Singapore festival.





The Swiss Pavilion aims to demonstrate the pioneering work of Swiss companies, which already have a global reputation for creating trustworthy, reliable and innovative financial institutions, to Singapore and International audiences. The pavilion will present opportunities for co-innovation, collaborations, partnerships and deal-making.





Patrik Wermelinger, Member of the Executive Committee of Switzerland Global Enterprise said: “The Switzerland Global Enterprise is pleased to showcase the Swiss ecosystem of top financial institutions and leading Fintech players at the Singapore Fintech Festival 2019. As one of the Top 10 Financial Centres of the world, Switzerland offers the ideal combination of dense and diverse ecosystem in the fintech space, a regulator addressing the needs of the industry and a great pool of talents to create new solutions.”





Given the historical strength of the Swiss financial services sector, the country’s fintech ecosystem lists a variety of companies that operate as external partners eager to propel traditional institutions around the world into the next era of finance. Today, Switzerland is home to over 1,000 fintech companies active in investment management, payment solutions, banking infrastructure and deposit & lending.





Switzerland’s Ambassador to Singapore, H.E. Mr Fabrice Filliez, said: “Interest from Swiss fintech enterprises in Singapore has been growing rapidly. We have seen escalating interest from Swiss fintech companies to spread their winds into ASEAN using Singapore as a hub. There is potential for more Swiss-Singapore exchanges.”





Some of the exhibitors at the Swiss Pavilion include: Algo Trader AG, Ambitorio AG, Avaloq Asia Pacific Pte Ltd, Bitcoin Suisse AG, CoreLedger AG, Crypto Finance AG, Custodigit AG, CV Labs, Cysec SA, ERI Banking Software Pte Ltd, F10 Fintech Incubator and Accelerator, Fine Token, IMTF Pte Ltd, Jelurida Swiss SA, Metaco SA, Polixis, Sanostro AG, Securysys SA, SIX Group Services AG, Swisscom Blockchain AG, SwissCom Schweiz AG, Sygnum AG, Tradeplus 24 AG, and UBS.





The Swiss Business Hub ASEAN represents the Switzerland Global Enterprise in this region. They champion the interests of Swiss businesses and are responsible for formulating and overseeing the engagements for the promotion and development of trade and investments.



