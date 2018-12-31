30,000 revellers countdown to 2019 at Singapore’s iconic landmark Clarke Quay

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 1st January 2019 – 3m tall inflatable unicorns and green toy soldier mascots roaming around, interactive LED light installations, interlocking play block structures and just good live music were among the highlights for party goers who attended the Clarke Quay Countdown Block Party. The theme for 2018 was PLAY and there was plenty of it for some 30,000 revellers at Singapore’s top entertainment and food & beverage destination.

The free admission Countdown Block Party anchored by Singapore’s 987FM radio DJs Gerald Koh and Kimberly Wong together with local band Shirlyn + the UnXpected, reached a feverish pitch when the party-goers thronged the Fountain Square to join in the 60 second countdown to 2019. At midnight, colourful confetti showered into the air followed by the singing of Auld Lang Syne to officially herald New Year’s day in Clarke Quay.

The moment, celebrated together with everyone at the Fountain Square and in restaurants, bars and clubs in Clarke Quay wrapped up Clarke Quay’s year round-round parties and festivals for 2018. “It’s been a brilliant year for us as we look forward to more wining, dining and good times in 2019,” said Adrian Lai, Centre Manager, Clarke Quay.

All around Clarke Quay, bars, clubs and restaurants shifted into high gear as the crowd at the Fountain Square continued their celebrations way past the midnight hour and into the early hours of 2019. Looking ahead in 2019, Clarke Quay has lined up a slew of exciting events, starting with Valentine’s Day, Singapore Festival of Fun and Music After Sevens in the first part of the year. Not forgetting their promise of everyday cheer with value Set Lunch and Supper offerings. Stay tuned to www.clarkequay.com.sg for more to come.

High resolution images and videos are available at this link: http://bit.ly/ClarkeQuayDec2018

Photo and video credit: Clarke Quay

About Clarke Quay

Clarke Quay is a unique conserved historical landmark located along the iconic Singapore River. It is within walking distance of the Clarke Quay and Fort Canning MRT Station, making it well accessible by public transportation. Today, Clarke Quay has been boldly restored and refurbished into five beautiful waterfront godowns under a climate controlled canopy illuminated by coloured lighting, creating a modern and cosmopolitan ambience amidst the tradition and history. Owned by CapitaLand Mall Trust and managed by CapitaLand Retail, Clarke Quay plays host to more than 60 restaurants, bars, and entertainment outlets. Day and night, you can savour a mix of international cuisines at the array of established dining concepts offering a gastronomic experience for all occasions. When the sun goes down, you don’t have to look far to discover some of the city’s trendiest nightspots and widest selection of bars with live bands.





Experience wine, dine and good times only at Clarke Quay.





Website: www.clarkequay.com.sg

Like us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ClarkeQuay