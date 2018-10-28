320 Elderly Singaporeans Set Singapore’s Book Of Records For The Largest Mass Otago Exercise At The Bone Health Carnival On 28 October 2018 (Sunday)!

320 elderly Singaporeans set Singapore’s Book of Records for the Largest mass Otago exercise at Our Tampines Hub on 28 October 2018

Otago Exercise is a set of leg muscle strengthening and balance retraining exercises designed specifically to prevent falls. Preventing falls = Preventing Fractures

More than 600 crowd gathered at the event to participate in health talks, assessment for fall risk, physical assessment, risk assessment for Osteoporosis, exercise tips and more, given by doctors and nurses

Dietitian and chef shared food tips for bone health, as well as demonstrated simple high calcium recipes at the event

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 28 October 2018 – Osteoporosis Society (Singapore) held a public educational event on 28 October 2018 (Sunday) from 1pm to 4pm at Our Tampines Hub. More than 600 participants turned up at the event to interact with doctors and nurses about bone health, while 320 of them who were more active managed to set the Singapore’s Book of Record for the largest mass Otago exercise.

Event details:

Date: 28 October 2018 (Sunday)

Time: 1pm to 4pm

Venue: Our Tampines Hub, Central Plaza (opposite hawker centre at Level 1)

Address: 1 Tampines Walk, Singapore 528523

Singapore has the highest incidence rate of hip fractures in Asia Pacific, with rates increasing up to five times over the past 30 years.[1] 27% of patients with hip fracture die within a year and almost 40% experience reduced mobility.3 Despite these findings, not many people in Singapore are aware about the seriousness of fractures, putting them at risk of future fractures.

This event was organized to raise the awareness for Osteoporosis among Singaporeans. Activities on the event day were aligned to bone health, including the following:

Stage talks by doctors in English and Mandarin on the dangers of Osteoporosis and the solutions available

Booth activities to assess the risk of Osteoporosis

Booth activities to assess the fall risk and provide tips for fall prevention

Dietician sharing on stage and at the booth about food for strong bones

Otago exercise led by Physiotherapist at booth and on stage

Record setting of the largest mass Otago exercise in the Singapore Book of Records

Physical assessment of higher fall risk at booth

Sampling of cheese at Laughing Cow booth, and milk at Regilait booth

Cooking demonstration of simple high calcium recipes on stage

“The risk of osteoporotic fractures CAN be reduced” said Dr. Chionh Siok Bee, president of the Osteoporosis Society, Singapore (OSS). “Whatever age you are, you should take a diet rich in calcium and vitamin D, and exercise regularly, to build up and maintain your “bone bank”. However, if you already have Osteoporosis diagnosed from a DXA bone mineral density scan, or have already broken a bone, you should consult your doctor about taking medications which can reduce your risk of fracture by 30-70%, as calcium and Vitamin D pills, diet and exercise alone won’t be enough. We must banish the myth that breaking bones is a normal part of ageing.”

It’s Not Just Bones that Break

Failure to prevent fragility fractures has serious social and economic implications for patients, their families and society, including loss of independence and premature confinement to aged care facilities.

Following a fragility fracture, many lose mobility and independence:

Less than 50% of people who survive a hip fracture will walk unaided again 10and in many cases they will never regain their former degree of mobility. 11

A year after hip fracture, 60% of survivors require assistance with activities such as feeding, dressing or toileting, and 80% need help with activities such as shopping or driving. 12

10-20% of people who sustain a hip fracture will be admitted to a care home within the year after fracture. 12

A Failure to Connect

Despite the great extent to which the lives of patients and their families are impacted by fractures, a recent survey3 — conducted in patients with previous fractures — showed that patients in Asia Pacific, including Singapore, have a limited understanding of fragility fractures and osteoporosis as an underlying cause, as well as increased risks of another fracture after the first one.

Almost 40% of fracture patients in Asia Pacific were unaware that they are at risk of having another fracture.[2] However, research shows that once a patient suffers a fragility fracture, the risk of a future fracture increases up to 10 times.1

Public Awareness Critical

Fight the Fracture aims to highlight the seriousness of fractures, its link to osteoporosis and empower patients and their caregivers to proactively prevent fractures. As part of the campaign, tools and resources have been developed to help patients assess their fracture risks. Hosted on the campaign’s website, these resources are intended to encourage patients to initiate a conversation with their doctors on ways to prevent a fracture from happening again. Further details on this and other osteoporosis-related public events can be found on www.osteoporosis.sg.



About the Osteoporosis Society (Singapore)

OSS is a charity organisation which aims to improve the awareness, prevention and management of Osteoporosis and its attendant problem of fragility fractures.





About Fragility Fractures and Osteoporosis

Osteoporosis affects both men and women.[3] Osteoporosis is a condition that weakens bone over time, making them thinner, more brittle and more likely to break.11 As a result, the skeleton becomes fragile, so that even a slight bump or fall can lead to a broken bone ‒ referred to as a fragility fracture.[4] Fractures most often occur in the hip, spine, arm, wrist, ribs, legs and pelvis.[5] Fractures are expensive to treat, and disabling to the lives of those affected.13 Moreover, fractures are associated with heightened risk of death.[6]

Osteoporosis can significantly compromise quality of life, leading to loss of independence, chronic pain, disability, emotional distress, lost productivity and reduced social interaction.13 There is no cure for osteoporosis, however steps can be taken to help prevent, slow, or halt its progression and prevent fractures.14

Risk factors for osteoporosis include age, smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, previous broken bones, a family history of osteoporosis and low body weight.[7]

Osteoporosis may be managed with anti-osteoporotic medication, weight-bearing exercise, adequate calcium intake and vitamin D exposure (sunlight and/or supplements are often required).14

