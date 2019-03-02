I toured a new 92-story luxury tower in NYC’s Hudson Yards, where condos start at $5 million — and it was clearly designed to be so much more than just a residential building

caption 35 Hudson Yards is touted as the “more upscale” neighbor of 15 Hudson Yards. source Katie Warren/Business Insider

I got a sneak peek of 35 Hudson Yards, the tallest residential building in NYC’s new $25 billion neighborhood.

In addition to its luxury residences that start at $5 million, 35 Hudson Yards will include a 60,000-square-foot Equinox Fitness Club and Spa and SoulCycle, an Equinox hotel, retail spaces, and restaurants.

Designed by the same architect who designed One World Trade Center, it’s marketed as the “more upscale” version of 15 Hudson Yards, the neighborhood’s first residential tower to open.

With its ultra-luxe design and wild amenities, 35 Hudson Yards seems to be setting a new standard for luxury city living.

Hudson Yards, New York City’s new $25 billion neighborhood that’s the most expensive real-estate development in US history, officially opens to the public on March 15.

Two days ahead of the grand opening, I got a sneak peek of 35 Hudson Yards, the 92-story luxury tower that’s the tallest residential building at Hudson Yards. The mixed-use tower will include luxurious two- to six-bedroom condos starting on the 53rd floor, as well as a restaurant, retail space, a 60,000-square-foot Equinox Fitness Club and Spa and SoulCycle, and a branded Equinox hotel – the first of its kind.

“Our tower, 35 Hudson Yards, with its combination of retail, office, hotel and residential uses, is a city within Hudson Yards, exactly in the way Hudson Yards itself is a full mixed-use city within Manhattan,” architect David Childs said in a press release.

35 Hudson Yards is touted as the more upscale neighbor of nearby residential tower 15 Hudson Yards, which I toured back in January. In that building, condos were priced between $4.3 million and $32 million.

At 35 Hudson Yards, residences start at $5 million. The high end of the currently priced units is $28.5 million, but the penthouses haven’t yet been priced.

Related Sales and Corcoran Sunshine Marketing Group are handling sales and marketing for 35 Hudson Yards. Sales launch on March 15, the same day Hudson Yards officially opens.

Here’s what it’s like inside 35 Hudson Yards.

Hudson Yards is the city’s massive development project on Manhattan’s West Side that will ultimately include hotels, luxury residents towers, office spaces, a massive art installation and performance space, shops, restaurants, and more. After years of construction, it’s set to open to the public on March 15.

caption An aerial view of Hudson Yards in January 2019. source Related Oxford

35 Hudson Yards, which will be finished in the fall of 2019, will be a mixed-use building with luxury residences starting at $5 million, a 60,000-square-foot Equinox Fitness Club and Spa and SoulCycle, the very first Equinox hotel, retail spaces, and restaurants.

source Related-Oxford

The amenities for residents include a lounge, a screening room, a kids’ playroom, and an office and board room.

source Related Oxford

Residents of 35 Hudson Yards will also get memberships to the tower’s 60,000-square-foot Equinox Fitness Club and have access to the hotel’s indoor and outdoor pools.

caption An Equinox gym. source Equinox/Facebook

The 222-room Equinox hotel, which will be located in the middle of the tower, is set to open in June 2019.

35 Hudson Yards is touted as “more upscale” than nearby 15 Hudson Yards, which I toured in January and found to be incredibly luxurious.

caption 15 Hudson Yards. source Katie Warren/Business Insider

Before the tour, the marketing team had the reporters and photographers gather at 10 Hudson Yards, an office building completed in 2016.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

There, 35 Hudson Yards architect David Childs, who also designed the new One World Trade Center, described the building’s materials: a base made of Bavarian limestone that gives way to the graceful twists and turns of the glassy tower.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

Then, we were ready to check out the tower itself. We were given hard hats personalized with our names, which was a first for me.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

To get to 35 Hudson Yards, we passed through Hudson Yards’ lavish mall, which will open to the public on March 15.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

It’s full of luxury boutiques, including Fendi, Neiman Marcus, and Louis Vuitton, as well as restaurants and coffee shops.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

Just outside the main entrance of the shops and restaurants is Vessel, Hudson Yards’ massive, climbable public sculpture.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

Vessel comprises 154 interconnecting flights of stairs, nearly 2,500 steps, and 80 landings.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

The courtyard was still a construction zone, which made me wonder how in the world it was going to be ready for the public in two days.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

Just across the courtyard was 35 Hudson Yards.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

Standing at more than 1,000 feet and 92 stories, the glass and limestone tower is the tallest residential building in Hudson Yards.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

We headed over to the residents-only entrance to check out the lobby. The entrance for the Equinox Hotel will be on another side of the building.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

Tony Ingrao, the interior designer, said he wanted the lobby to be “cozy” and have no straight walls.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

My eyes were drawn to the illuminated ceiling and light fixture.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

A custom tapestry by artist Helena Hernmarck decorated the elevator bank.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

The lobby will be staffed by a full-time concierge.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

The elevators weren’t yet ready for use, so we walked around the other side of the building so a construction elevator could take us up to see a model unit.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

We all squeezed into the construction elevator in our golden hard hats and got off on the 65th floor.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

We stepped into residence No. 6504, a three-bedroom unit in the southeast corner of the building.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

The living room has wraparound floor-to-ceiling windows for optimal city views.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

Condos at 35 Hudson Yards are for sale starting on March 15, but the building won’t officially open until the fall.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

The tower will include two- to six-bedroom condos ranging in size from 1,500 to 10,000 square feet.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

Current prices start at $5 million and go up to $28.5 million, but the penthouses haven’t yet been priced.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

The interiors at 35 Hudson Yards were designed by Tony Ingrao.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

In the kitchen, cabinets are made of eucalyptus and the counters are opal white marble.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

The kitchen also has its own dining nook.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

The master bedroom was decorated in neutral tones …

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

… with plenty of room for a workspace and a seating area by the window.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

The master suites all come with walk-in closets, and I noticed even more storage space as I walked into the bathroom.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

My favorite part of the whole condo was this freestanding bathtub …

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

… which afforded a clear view of downtown NYC.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

The rest of the bathroom was equally luxurious.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

Each of the residence’s three bedrooms have oversized windows …

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

… and en-suite bathrooms.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

One bedroom was styled as a den or home office.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

I only got to see 35 Hudson Yards’ model unit and lobby, and I can imagine the lavish amenities and services residences will have access to will bring the luxury to another level.

source Katie Warren/Business Insider

I will probably never be able to afford to live in a building like 35 Hudson Yards, but for those who can, it’s certainly setting a new standard for the ultimate luxury lifestyle in New York City.