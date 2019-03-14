I toured a new 92-story luxury tower in NYC’s Hudson Yards, where condos start at $5 million — and it was clearly designed to be so much more than just a residential building

- source
- I got a sneak peek of 35 Hudson Yards, the tallest residential building in NYC’s new $25 billion neighborhood.
- In addition to its luxury residences that start at $5 million, 35 Hudson Yards will include a 60,000-square-foot Equinox Fitness Club and Spa and SoulCycle, an Equinox hotel, retail spaces, and restaurants.
- Designed by the same architect who designed One World Trade Center, it’s marketed as the “more upscale” version of 15 Hudson Yards, the neighborhood’s first residential tower to open.
- With its ultra-luxe design and wild amenities, 35 Hudson Yards seems to be setting a new standard for luxury city living.
Hudson Yards, New York City’s new $25 billion neighborhood that’s the most expensive real-estate development in US history, officially opens to the public on March 15.
Two days ahead of the grand opening, I got a sneak peek of 35 Hudson Yards, the 92-story luxury tower that’s the tallest residential building at Hudson Yards. The mixed-use tower will include luxurious two- to six-bedroom condos starting on the 53rd floor, as well as a restaurant, retail space, a 60,000-square-foot Equinox Fitness Club and Spa and SoulCycle, and a branded Equinox hotel – the first of its kind.
“Our tower, 35 Hudson Yards, with its combination of retail, office, hotel and residential uses, is a city within Hudson Yards, exactly in the way Hudson Yards itself is a full mixed-use city within Manhattan,” architect David Childs said in a press release.
35 Hudson Yards is touted as the more upscale neighbor of nearby residential tower 15 Hudson Yards, which I toured back in January. In that building, condos were priced between $4.3 million and $32 million.
At 35 Hudson Yards, residences start at $5 million. The high end of the currently priced units is $28.5 million, but the penthouses haven’t yet been priced.
Related Sales and Corcoran Sunshine Marketing Group are handling sales and marketing for 35 Hudson Yards. Sales launch on March 15, the same day Hudson Yards officially opens.
Here’s what it’s like inside 35 Hudson Yards.
I took a tour of 35 Hudson Yards, the tallest residential building in New York City’s brand-new $25 billion neighborhood.
Hudson Yards is the city’s massive development project on Manhattan’s West Side that will ultimately include hotels, luxury residents towers, office spaces, a massive art installation and performance space, shops, restaurants, and more. After years of construction, it’s set to open to the public on March 15.
35 Hudson Yards, which will be finished in the fall of 2019, will be a mixed-use building with luxury residences starting at $5 million, a 60,000-square-foot Equinox Fitness Club and Spa and SoulCycle, the very first Equinox hotel, retail spaces, and restaurants.
The amenities for residents include a lounge, a screening room, a kids’ playroom, and an office and board room.
Residents of 35 Hudson Yards will also get memberships to the tower’s 60,000-square-foot Equinox Fitness Club and have access to the hotel’s indoor and outdoor pools.
The 222-room Equinox hotel, which will be located in the middle of the tower, is set to open in June 2019.
35 Hudson Yards is touted as “more upscale” than nearby 15 Hudson Yards, which I toured in January and found to be incredibly luxurious.
Before the tour, the marketing team had the reporters and photographers gather at 10 Hudson Yards, an office building completed in 2016.
There, 35 Hudson Yards architect David Childs, who also designed the new One World Trade Center, described the building’s materials: a base made of Bavarian limestone that gives way to the graceful twists and turns of the glassy tower.
Then, we were ready to check out the tower itself. We were given hard hats personalized with our names, which was a first for me.
To get to 35 Hudson Yards, we passed through Hudson Yards’ lavish mall, which will open to the public on March 15.
It’s full of luxury boutiques, including Fendi, Neiman Marcus, and Louis Vuitton, as well as restaurants and coffee shops.
Just outside the main entrance of the shops and restaurants is Vessel, Hudson Yards’ massive, climbable public sculpture.
Vessel comprises 154 interconnecting flights of stairs, nearly 2,500 steps, and 80 landings.
The courtyard was still a construction zone, which made me wonder how in the world it was going to be ready for the public in two days.
Just across the courtyard was 35 Hudson Yards.
Standing at more than 1,000 feet and 92 stories, the glass and limestone tower is the tallest residential building in Hudson Yards.
We headed over to the residents-only entrance to check out the lobby. The entrance for the Equinox Hotel will be on another side of the building.
Tony Ingrao, the interior designer, said he wanted the lobby to be “cozy” and have no straight walls.
My eyes were drawn to the illuminated ceiling and light fixture.
A custom tapestry by artist Helena Hernmarck decorated the elevator bank.
The lobby will be staffed by a full-time concierge.
The elevators weren’t yet ready for use, so we walked around the other side of the building so a construction elevator could take us up to see a model unit.
We all squeezed into the construction elevator in our golden hard hats and got off on the 65th floor.
We stepped into residence No. 6504, a three-bedroom unit in the southeast corner of the building.
The living room has wraparound floor-to-ceiling windows for optimal city views.
Condos at 35 Hudson Yards are for sale starting on March 15, but the building won’t officially open until the fall.
The tower will include two- to six-bedroom condos ranging in size from 1,500 to 10,000 square feet.
Current prices start at $5 million and go up to $28.5 million, but the penthouses haven’t yet been priced.
The interiors at 35 Hudson Yards were designed by Tony Ingrao.
In the kitchen, cabinets are made of eucalyptus and the counters are opal white marble.
The kitchen also has its own dining nook.
The master bedroom was decorated in neutral tones …
… with plenty of room for a workspace and a seating area by the window.
The master suites all come with walk-in closets, and I noticed even more storage space as I walked into the bathroom.
My favorite part of the whole condo was this freestanding bathtub …
… which afforded a clear view of downtown NYC.
The rest of the bathroom was equally luxurious.
Each of the residence’s three bedrooms have oversized windows …
… and en-suite bathrooms.
One bedroom was styled as a den or home office.
I only got to see 35 Hudson Yards’ model unit and lobby, and I can imagine the lavish amenities and services residences will have access to will bring the luxury to another level.
I will probably never be able to afford to live in a building like 35 Hudson Yards, but for those who can, it’s certainly setting a new standard for the ultimate luxury lifestyle in New York City.
