35 Innovative Products, Services and Organizations Honoured International Innovation Awards 2019 in Singapore

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 17 December 2019 – Enterprise Asia announced the winners of the International Innovation Awards 2019 in Singapore. The International Innovation Awards is among the most coveted global awards for innovation, and aims to recognize best innovations in the categories of Product, Service & Solution, and Organization & Culture. Thirty-five products, services and organizations are named as award winners from over 160 submissions.

Among the notable recipients are Malaysia’s AIA Bhd, Taiwan’s HIWIN Technologies Corp., Singapore’s Olam International Ltd., Philippines’ Unilever, Indonesia’s PT MRT Jakarta, Thailand’s Thai Beverage Public Company Limited and United Arab Emirates’ Roads and Transport Authority.

AIA Bhd, who has accolade under the Service & Solution Category showcasing its winning innovation ‘A-Plus Health Plan’ — the most innovative medical plan to-date. It comes with many first-in-market benefits – designed to provide our customers with the best medical coverage, and reward them for taking steps to live a healthy lifestyle. A-Plus Health Plan is the game changer of traditional medical and health insurance. It goes beyond creating just any medical plan. With innovative features such as Health Wallet and Health Rewards, it rewards customers who make an effort to stay healthy. The plan is very much in line with AIA’s purpose of helping Malaysians live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives.

Additionally, Shinsagae Mamee Sdn Bhd’s Daebak Ghost Pepper Chicken Noodles has honoured in the Product Category. Shinsegae Mamee noodles stand out amongst competitors and be the talk of the town among millennials by introducing the spiciest instant noodles in South East Asia. The sauce of the noodles are made from one of the spiciest peppers in the world, Ghost Pepper. The noodles are black in colour to visually mask the spiciness of the noodles and to strike fear into the hearts of consumers. Consumers are then challenged to consume the entire cup of noodles without drinking any beverage.

Further recognition in the Product Category is Roca Malaysia Sdn Bhd’s In-wash Khroma, A daring aesthetic for a bathroom collection of great versatility and functionality. The original use of colour, in harmony with porcelain, characterises Roca’s Khroma bathroom collection. A proposal in which colour, texture, comfort and technology come together in the bathroom to create a warm, personal space that at the same time displays a bold, avant-garde personality. The innovations of Khroma bathroom collection lie not only in the use of colour. The Khroma seats and backrests incorporate Roca Soft Texture, an innovative, high technology material specially designed for bathroom surfaces.

“There are not conventional ‘innovations’. When we set out to identify winners of the International Innovation Awards, our goal is to present a broad spectrum of innovations that could spur greater innovation in the recipients’ respective countries and industries. Just as innovation itself is continuously self-redefining, the awards are meant to promote continuity in innovation”, said Dato’ William Ng, president of Enterprise Asia.

These are the trailblazers of our world. Beyond the obvious commercial value, these innovations are what would power the world forward, individually and collectively. I hope that more companies and organizations would realize that constant innovation is not a luxury, but necessity”, says Ng.

This year’s judging panel include Martin Daffner, founder of Innobrix, Professor Nadia Thalmann of Nanyang Technological University, Professor Natcha Thawesaengskulthai of Chulalongkorn University, Makoto Shibata of FINOLAB, The FinTech Center of Tokyo and Anna Simpson of Flux Compass.

