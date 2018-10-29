Red Sox’ World Series hero is a 35-year-old journeyman who played for 8 teams in 12 seasons and was acquired for a minor leaguer

caption First baseman Steve Pearce came alive in the final two games of the 2018 World Series to earn the Willie Mays World Series MVP Award. source Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The Boston Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games for the 2018 World Series title thanks in large part to a player many had never heard of.

Back in June, the Toronto Blue Jays shipped first baseman Steve Pearce and $1.66 million to Boston in exchange for a minor leaguer.

The 35-year-old had played for eight MLB franchises in his 12-season career before hitting three home runs and driving in eight runs en route to World Series MVP honors.

World Series MVP Steve Pearce was sensational as the Boston Red Sox dismantled the Los Angeles Dodgers for the Commissioner’s Trophy, but he endured a long and nonlinear journey to this shining moment.

Pearce – a right-handed first baseman from Lakeland, Florida – came to Boston just four months before his World Series heroics. The Toronto Blue Jays shipped him to Boston in exchange for a Minor League infielder, and the Blue Jays even threw in $1.66 million to bolster the trade.

The 35-year-old journeyman had played for six different MLB franchises before landing in Toronto in December 2016. Pearce attended Indian River Community College for two years and was selected late in the 2003 MLB Drafts but chose instead to transfer to the University of South Carolina, where he led the team in home runs, RBIs, and batting average in each of his two seasons on the team.

The Pittsburgh Pirates drafted Pearce in the eighth round of the 2005 MLB Draft, and he made his Major League debut two years later. He was later traded to the Minnesota Twins, and from there he landed with the Houston Astros and every team in the AL East.

Quite the path to hoisting the Willie Mays World Series MVP Award:

Steve Pearce – a Red Sox fan growing up in Florida — is the 2018 World Series MVP. Sports, man. pic.twitter.com/GJo3zRSwk1 — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) October 29, 2018

Pearce didn’t come alive in the World Series until Game 4 in Los Angeles. He registered his first hit of the series in the top of the eighth inning, blasting a solo home run into center field to tie the game at four runs apiece. When he came to bat in the ninth with the bases loaded and the Red Sox up by one, he drilled a shot into right-center field and cleared the bases for a four-RBI showing on the night. That hit would prove to win the game for Boston after the Dodgers managed to rack up two runs later in the inning.

But Pearce’s heroics rose to another level in Game 5. He blasted a 2-run homer off of future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw in the first inning to put the Red Sox on the board early. Then, in the top of the eighth, Pearce launched another solo shot into the left-field stands to add some insurance to Boston’s 4-1 lead.

Pearce became the third player in MLB history with a home run and at least three RBI in back-to-back World Series games.

The other two? Lou Gehrig and Babe Ruth.

“Baseball is a funny game,” Pearce told Yahoo Sports’ Mike Oz. “You never know where the game will take you. And I’ve gone through a lot in my life or in my career to be here, and I couldn’t be more thankful.”