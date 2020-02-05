350 more evacuees from Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, have arrived at US military bases for a 14-day quarantine

caption Passengers board buses past personnel in protective clothing after arriving on an aircraft, chartered by the US State Department to evacuate government employees and other Americans from the novel coronavirus threat in the Chinese city of Wuhan, at March Air Reserve Base in Riverside County, California, January 29, 2020. source Mike Blake/Reuters

Roughly 350 passengers evacuated from the central Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of a novel coronavirus outbreak that has killed hundreds in only a few weeks.

The passengers arrived in the US on Wednesday and will be quarantined for 14 days at two California military bases, specifically Travis Air Force Base and Miramar Marine Corps Air Station.

Another 195 passengers brought back to the US from Wuhan last week are currently in quarantine at March Air Reserve Base.

As of Tuesday night, the Wuhan coronavirus had killed nearly 500 people and infected more than 20,000 people across China and in more than two dozen countries.

Around 350 passengers evacuated from the central Chinese city of Wuhan on two State Department aircraft have arrived in the US, where they will be quarantined for 14 days at two California US military bases, according to US Northern Command.

The chartered evacuation flights from Wuhan, China, landed at Travis Air Force Base, but one aircraft will simply refuel there before traveling on to Miramar Marine Corps Air Station, another California military installation, the Pentagon said in a late night statement.

“As previously announced, these individuals will be subject to a CDC managed 14-day quarantine,” the DoD statement explained.

The evacuation of roughly 350 evacuees from Wuhan, the epicenter of a novel coronavirus that has claimed hundreds of lives in a short time, follows the evacuation of 195 people to the US from Wuhan last week. Those passengers have been quarantined in on-base lodging at March Air Reserve Base.

Over the weekend, as the numbers of infected continued to rise in China, the Pentagon issued a statement announcing that Secretary of Defense Mark Esper had approved a request from the Department of Health and Human Services to provide housing support at four US bases for up to 1,000 persons.

The four bases chosen included Travis Air Force Base, Miramar Marine Corps Air Station, Lackland Air Force Base in Texas, and the 168th Regiment Regional Training Institute in Colorado. Each facility will provide housing for up to 250 people.

In the wake of that announcement from the Pentagon, Travis Air Force Base issued a statement explaining that quarantined individuals would be housed at the Westwind Inn lodging facility on-base, adding that “a safety cordon will be established away from residential housing.”

The Department of Defense is only providing housing support. The care, transportation, and security of the evacuees is being handled by the Department of Health and Human Services.

As of Tuesday night, the Wuhan coronavirus had killed nearly 500 people and infected more than 20,000 across China and in more than two dozen countries.

The US has confirmed 11 cases in five states, and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the virus is not currently spreading in the community in the US.