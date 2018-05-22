San Francisco’s housing market is so out of control that this 385-square-foot studio home is selling for $500,000

- source
Tucked into the bottom corner of a 110-year-old Victorian house in San Francisco is a 385-square foot apartment that has one bathroom and no bedroom. It’s selling for almost $500,000.
It’s nestled in San Francisco’s tony Presidio Heights neighborhood, where the median home price is almost $5 million according to Redfin. So consider this half-a-million-dollar chateau a steal.
The home is being marketed as the perfect pied-à-terre, a French phrase to describe an abode that’s for occasional use. And given its tight footprint, unless you’ve got a thing for very small spaces, the home seems best suited for popping in periodically to lay your head.
Take a look inside the studio:
The one-story unit at 333B Cherry St. is one of three in the Victorian house. It sits about three minutes away from the opulent homes in the gated loopty-loop of Presidio Terrace.
It was built in 1908 but has been renovated in recent years.
The property is 385 square feet and includes a kitchen and a bathroom.
And…that’s it. That’s the apartment.
A wall separates the kitchen from what seems to be where the bedroom can go.
And a little eating nook is carved out to the side of the kitchen next to a window.
The home’s furnishings give no sign of its 110 years of age. Updated fixings, like modern cabinets and a combined shower and tub, deck out the bathroom.
Similarly, the kitchen has granite countertops with stainless steel appliances and wood cabinets.
And outside of a pair of French doors is a garden haven, shared with occupants in the house’s other two units.
A shared breezy patio is also included, with cozy furniture to match.
The prospect of having access to an enclosed natural oasis with your pint-sized apartment makes the price tag a little more reasonable.
As long as you’re cool with this being your bedroom.
