San Francisco’s housing market is so out of control that this 385-square-foot studio home is selling for $500,000

By
Katie Canales, Business Insider US
-

source
Kurt Manley for Pacific Union International

Tucked into the bottom corner of a 110-year-old Victorian house in San Francisco is a 385-square foot apartment that has one bathroom and no bedroom. It’s selling for almost $500,000.

It’s nestled in San Francisco’s tony Presidio Heights neighborhood, where the median home price is almost $5 million according to Redfin. So consider this half-a-million-dollar chateau a steal.

The home is being marketed as the perfect pied-à-terre, a French phrase to describe an abode that’s for occasional use. And given its tight footprint, unless you’ve got a thing for very small spaces, the home seems best suited for popping in periodically to lay your head.

Take a look inside the studio:

The one-story unit at 333B Cherry St. is one of three in the Victorian house. It sits about three minutes away from the opulent homes in the gated loopty-loop of Presidio Terrace.

source
Kurt Manley for Pacific Union International/Business Insider

It was built in 1908 but has been renovated in recent years.

source
Kurt Manley for Pacific Union International

The property is 385 square feet and includes a kitchen and a bathroom.

source
Kurt Manley for Pacific Union International

And…that’s it. That’s the apartment.

source
Kurt Manley for Pacific Union International

A wall separates the kitchen from what seems to be where the bedroom can go.

source
Kurt Manley for Pacific Union International

And a little eating nook is carved out to the side of the kitchen next to a window.

source
Kurt Manley for Pacific Union International

The home’s furnishings give no sign of its 110 years of age. Updated fixings, like modern cabinets and a combined shower and tub, deck out the bathroom.

source
Kurt Manley for Pacific Union International

Similarly, the kitchen has granite countertops with stainless steel appliances and wood cabinets.

source
Kurt Manley for Pacific Union International

And outside of a pair of French doors is a garden haven, shared with occupants in the house’s other two units.

source
Kurt Manley for Pacific Union International

A shared breezy patio is also included, with cozy furniture to match.

source
Kurt Manley for Pacific Union International

The prospect of having access to an enclosed natural oasis with your pint-sized apartment makes the price tag a little more reasonable.

source
Kurt Manley for Pacific Union International

As long as you’re cool with this being your bedroom.

source
Kurt Manley for Pacific Union International