The 39 most anticipated movies for the rest of 2018

caption “Creed II.” source Warner Bros.

Right now, all is well in the movie world.

The summer movie season is hitting on all cylinders and looks to be one of the best in history, while as a whole, 2018 is up 8% in ticket sales (which is huge) and could be looking at over $11 billion in revenue by the time the year ends.

That’s assuming the good times at the multiplex keep going in the second half of the year.

With big event movies like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s “Skyscraper” and “Aquaman” yet to come, mixed with more dramatic but equally anticipated titles, like “A Star Is Born” and “Creed II,” things are looking positive.

Here are 39 movies coming out before the end of the year that you shouldn’t miss:

“Skyscraper” – July 13

source Universal/Legendary Pictures

Dwayne Johnson mixes a little “Die Hard” with “The Towering Inferno” for his next thrill ride. Here he plays a family man who has to save that family from the largest building in the world before the bad guys (and the fire raging) gets to them first. Everything you expect from The Rock is in this one – and more. He’s sporting a prosthetic leg this time.

“Eighth Grade” – July 13

source A24

It doesn’t matter if you’re 20 years old or 70 years old, there are some things about growing up that are universal, and comic-turned-director Bo Burnham highlights them warts and all in this beautiful movie. We follow teenager Kayla (Elsie Fisher) as she maneuvers transitioning from middle school to high school. Filled with comedic moments, this is also a heartfelt look at the wonder of growing up and how when you’re in your teens everything sucks.

“Blindspotting” – July 20

source Sundance Institute

One of the most talked-about movies at Sundance this year thanks to how it looks at race, Black Lives Matter, and the gentrification of Oakland, this is a movie that’s very hard to narrow down in a few sentences. You kind of have to trust us that it’s worth your time.

“The Equalizer 2” – July 20

source Sony

Believe it or not, this is Denzel Washington’s first-ever sequel. Here the legendary actor reprises his role of Robert McCall, who continues to lay down his style of justice. Antoine Fuqua (“Training Day”) is also back to direct the sequel.

“Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” – July 20

source Universal

It’s time to sing in the aisles, because “Mamma Mia!” is back. Expect more beautiful locations, ABBA songs, and Cher this time around.

“Mission: Impossible – Fallout” – July 27

source Paramount

At this point in the franchise you might be thinking that there’s no way Tom Cruise can top himself with the stunts. Wrong. What he has in store for this movie is a marvel not just to his dedication to cheat death for his fans, but that at 55 years old he’s doing things that people half his age can’t.

“Teen Titans Go! To The Movies” – July 27

source Warner Bros.

The hit TV show gets the big screen treatment. Expect a lot of fun jabs at comic book culture.

“Christopher Robin” – August 3

source Disney

Disney once again dusts off one of its animated classics and gives it the live-action treatment. Here Ewan McGregor plays grown-up Christopher Robin who struggling with the slog of being an adult – that is, until Winnie-the-Pooh and the gang from Hundred Acre Wood come back into his life.

“Mile 22” – August 3

source STX Films

In the latest Mark Wahlberg-Peter Berg collaboration (“Lone Survivor,” “Deepwater Horizon,” “Patriots Day”), the actor plays an intelligence officer who has to smuggle an officer with sensitive information out of the country. Expect lots of shooting and explosions.

“The Miseducation of Cameron Post” – August 3

source Sundance Institute

Winner of the grand jury prize at this year’s Sundance, director Desiree Akhavan’s latest movie is a gripping look at a teenage girl (Chloë Grace Moretz) who is forced into gay therapy.

“The Spy Who Dumped Me” – August 3

source Lionsgate

Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon play best friends who get into some hijinks. You know, entangled in the international spy world.

“BlacKkKlansman” – August 10

source Focus Features

Spike Lee’s latest movie follows how a real black police office, Ron Stallworth, managed to infiltrate a local chapter of the Ku Klux Klan. This one has already found major acclaim at its Cannes Film Festival world premiere. Topher Grace, Adam Driver, Alec Baldwin, and John David Washington (“Ballers”) as Stallworth, star.

“The Meg” – August 10

source Warner Bros.

Jason Statham versus a giant shark! Yeah, we already have our tickets for this one.

“Crazy Rich Asians” – August 15

source Warner Bros.

Based on the best-selling novel, this romantic comedy follows New Yorker Rachel Chu (Constance Wu) as she travels to Singapore to meet her boyfriend’s family.

“The Happytime Murders” – August 17

source STX Entertainment

We promise you this is going to be one of the craziest movies you’ll see this year. Giving an adult spin on lovable puppet characters, Melissa McCarthy plays a private eye who has to figure out why a bunch of puppets are being murdered. This one is not for the faint of heart.

“A Simple Favor” – September 14

source Lionsgate

Director Paul Feig (“Spy,” “Bridesmaids”) turns to the thriller genre for his next movie. Blake Lively stars as the mysterious Emily who suddenly disappears leading her friend Stephanie (Anna Kendrick) struggling to figure out what happened.

“The Predator” – September 14

source 20th Century Fox

Director Shane Black (Hawkins from the first “Predator” movie), has taken the reins of the franchise for its latest chapter. Sure to be an entertaining viewing experience, the movie stars Olivia Munn, Sterling K. Brown, Keegan-Michael Key, and Jacob Tremblay.

“Assassination Nation” – September 21

source Sundance Institute

One of the most polarizing movies from this year’s Sundance, the movie follows a group of girl friends who suddenly have to fight for their lives as the town turns against them. A commentary on social media and sex in the world today, the best way to describe this movie is if you combined “Spring Breakers” with “The Purge.”

“A Star Is Born” – October 5

source Warner Bros.

In Bradley Cooper’s directorial debut, the actor also stars (and sings) alongside Lady Gaga in the latest retelling of the 1930s David O. Selanick-produced story of a rising star (played by Gaga) and the washed-up veteran (Cooper) who tries to make her dreams come true.

“Bad Times at the El Royale” – October 5

source 20th Century Fox

Drew Goddard’s (“The Cabin in the Woods”) latest movie follows the lives of seven troubled strangers as they stay at a rundown hotel in search of redemption. Chris Hemsworth, Jon Hamm, Dakota Johnson, and Jeff Bridges star.

“Venom” – October 5

source Sony

Teased for years, Venom is finally going to get the spotlight in his own movie. Tom Hardy plays the lead role and coming along for the ride is arguably one of the most impressive casts ever for a superhero movie: Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed, Woody Harrelson, and Jenny Slate.

“First Man” – October 12

source Universal

Following “La La Land,” Ryan Gosling and director Damien Chazelle reteam again for this look at Neil Armstrong, the first man to walk on the moon. With Gosling as Armstrong, the movie delves into the dramatic events leading up to the historic launch.

“Halloween” – October 19

source Universal

Probably the most anticipated movie for horror fans this year, Michael Myers returns in a retelling of the legendary franchise, which picks things up again following the events of John Carpenter’s first movie.

“The Hate U Give” – October 19

source 20th Century Fox

Based on the powerful young adult novel of the same name, we follow Starr (Amandla Stenberg) as she tries to figure out the right path after witnessing her childhood friend die in a fatal shooting by a police officer.

“Bohemian Rhapsody” – November 2

source 20th Century Fox

Rami Malek (“Mr. Robot”) plays Queen frontman Freddie Mercury in this look at the band before its legendary Live Aid concert. If all goes according to plan, Malek is looking at some major award season consideration for this one.

“The Nutcracker and the Four Realms” – November 2

source Disney

Mackenzie Foy, Keira Knightley, Helen Mirren, and Morgan Freeman round out the cast of this Disney retelling of “The Nutcracker and the Mouse King.”

“Suspiria” – November 2

source Amazon

Amazon’s latest movie is a reboot of Dario Argento’s classic horror about a young girl who attends a dance company only to find that it is the center of evil. Dakota Johnson, Tilda Swinton, and Chloë Grace Moretz star.

“The Girl in the Spider’s Web” – November 9

source Sony

After David Fincher and Rooney Mara put their dark spin on Steig Larsson’s book for the Americanized retelling in 2011, seven years later it continues with Claire Foy as hacker Lisbeth Salander and the director of “Don’t Breathe” (Fede Alvarez) at the helm.

“Holmes & Watson” – November 9

caption Will Farrell at CinemaCon this year promoting “Holmes & Watson,” John C. Reilly (L) couldn’t make it. source Eric Chabonneau

The latest retelling of Sherlock Holmes will go the comedic route as Will Farrell will play Holmes with his “Step Brothers” co-star John C. Reilly playing Dr. Watson. Expect the usual hilarious back-and-forth by the two.

“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Gindelwald” – November 16

source Warner Bros.

The sequel to “Fantastic Beasts continues the adventures of Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne). Expect lots of CGI wizardry.

“Creed II” – November 21

source Warner Bros.

Michael B. Jordan returns to Adonis Creed. This time he’s up against Viktor Drago, the son of Ivan Drago, who Rocky Balboa fought in “Rocky IV.”

“Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It-Ralph 2” – November 21

source Disney Animation

Six years after the original, Ralph (John C. Reilly) and Vanellope (Sarah Silverman) head off on a new adventure. This time they discover what’s out in the internet after finding a pathway through a wi-fi router.

“Welcome to Marwen” – November 21

source Universal

Based on the acclaimed 2010 documentary, “Marwencol,” about how a man copes with a brain injury through creating a 1/6th scale World War II-era town in his backyard, Robert Zemeckis takes that story and glosses it up with CGI. It stars Steve Carell in the lead role.

“Mortal Engines” – December 14

source Universal

Based on the Philip Reeve book, set in a world that is so desolate cities are now on large wheels, we follow the revolution that takes place as the larger cities feast on the smaller ones.

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” – December 14

source Sony

Produced by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller (“The Lego Movie,” “21 Jump Street”), this look at Spidey is from the POV of Miles Morales, who takes on the identity of Spider-Man after Peter Parker. In this visually stunning story set in a parallel universe, Morales and Parker are working together.

“Alita: Battle Angel” – December 21

source Fox

Robert Rodriguez takes on the famous manga series created by Yukito Kishiro. Expect some insane visuals.

“Aquaman” – December 21

caption Aquaman in “Justice League.” source Warner Bros.

Perhaps the biggest wildcard of any movie coming out the rest of the year, there’s a lot riding on James Wan’s origin story of the legendary superhero. Warner Bros. needs another successful title in its DC Comics universe, and the box office in general needs a major December release, as there won’t be a “Star Wars” movie opening at the end of the year.

“Bumblebee” – December 21

source Paramount

The origin story of Transformer Bumblebee will be explored in the latest movie in the toy franchise, which stars Hailee Steinfeld. Get ready for lost of 1980s nostalgia with your action.

“Mary Poppins Returns” – December 25

source Disney

Closing out the year will be Disney’s reboot of Mary Poppins. Emily Blunt plays the iconic role. This movie will surely include lots of fun singing and dancing numbers the whole family will enjoy.