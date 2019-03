caption 3DEN costs $6 for each 30 minutes. source Katie Warren/Business Insider

3DEN at Hudson Yards offers work spaces, Casper nap pods, showers, a meditation room, soundproof phone booths, and coffee and snacks in a spacious, plant-filled lounge overlooking the Vessel.

It costs $6 for 30 minutes.

Everything can be done on 3DEN’s app, from seeing how busy the space is to reserving a nap pod and paying for food and drinks.

“[3DEN] is an aggregation of all the supposed good things of a coffee shop or a hotel lobby or a gym … We’re just aggregating them into a much better space,” CEO and founder Ben Silver told me.

If you find yourself at Hudson Yards, New York City’s new $25 billion neighborhood, and you need to get some work done, make a private phone call, sit and meditate, take a nap, or even take a shower, there’s one place where you can, in fact, do all of those things.

Welcome to 3DEN (pronounced “Eden”), Hudson Yards’ new multipurpose lounge space on the fourth floor of the Shops & Restaurants shopping complex.

The space includes workspaces, soundproof phone booths, nap pods, meditation pillows, and private showers, all included in the price. Hanging out at 3DEN will cost you $6 for 30 minutes.

Most of 3DEN’s services are included in the price, but you can buy additional products, snacks, and beverages through 3DEN’s smartphone app. 3DEN is partnered with a number of retailers to offer products from brands including LOLI Beauty, Dirty Lemon, Seed, Goby, and Harry’s.

Silver plans to eventually open up 40 3DEN locations in New York City. Four new locations are in the works for 2019, which will all be near major transit hubs, he says. The Hudson Yards space is open every day from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

I took a tour of 3DEN a few days after it opened. It struck me as a mishmash of a few different places I’ve visited: a members-only coworking space and social club, a napping lounge, and an upscale wellness center. 3DEN offers elements of each of those places in one unified, Instagrammable space.

Here’s what it looks like.

3DEN, pronounced “Eden,” is a multipurpose space on the fourth floor of the Shops & Restaurants shopping center at Hudson Yards, New York City’s new $25 billion neighborhood. I went to check it out a few days after it opened.

In a telling nod to its many – and varied – offering’s, 3DEN doesn’t seem to have one word to encompass what it is. On its website and in press materials, it bills itself as an “urban sanctuary,” an “urban respite,” and a “third place.”

My first thought upon stepping inside the space was that the abundance of plants and light do give it a “Garden of Eden” vibe. The plant-filled lounge includes work spaces, Casper nap pods, private showers, a meditation room, soundproof photo booths, and coffee and snacks.

3DEN overlooks Hudson Yards’ public plaza and the Vessel, the 150-foot tall climbable sculpture made of 154 interconnected staircases.

Swings scattered throughout the lounge add a touch of whimsy.

Access to 3DEN costs $6 for 30 minutes. “People associate high design with high price, and we’re trying to be the total opposite of that,” Silver said.

3DEN’s furniture was all custom-designed for the space, Silver told me.

The large space has several distinct seating areas, ranging from comfortable armchairs to high desks.

Visitors to 3DEN can help themselves to complimentary coffee …

… and sparkling water from a bevi machine in flavors like lime and cherry.

There are also fresh healthy snacks available for purchase …

… such as cold-pressed juices and salads, both from the Citarella gourmet food market, which has a location two floors down from 3DEN.

Included in the price of $6 per half hour is access to the bathrooms — and that’s where, to me, 3DEN’s real value to customers can be found.

3DEN is also partnered with a number of retailers to offer products from brands including LOLI Beauty, Dirty Lemon, Seed, Goby, and Harry’s.

The private showers can be reserved through the smartphone app, so you can just scan the QR code on the tablet outside the door and then walk in.

The showers are outfitted with products from Seed. The products come in environmentally friendly recycled and recyclable packaging.

Each private shower is supplied with a towel and a pair of slippers.

The women’s bathrooms are stocked with LOLI beauty products, Seed hand soap and moisturizer, cotton pads, bobby pins, toothbrushes and toothpaste, and feminine hygiene products.

The greenery in the space, combined with one entire wall of windows, really gave the lounge a calm, serene vibe. It was noticeably quieter than just outside in the bustling shopping center.

On the other side of the spacious lounge are soundproof phone booths …

… additional work tables …

… and seats that overlook the atrium.

The yoga, meditation, and nap room is currently furnished with cozy rugs, poufs, and pillows. This is where two Casper nap pods will be placed when they arrive in April. Floor pillows are provided for meditation.

“You can take 30-minute naps and between naps, the hosts come and deep-clean the whole space, change the sheets, make sure it’s pristine,” Silver said.

And a floor-to-ceiling curtain can be closed to block out light and noise.

The other side of the living plant wall made this part of the lounge feel particularly tranquil.

Silver told me he plans to eventually open up 40 3DEN locations throughout New York City. Four are in the works for 2019.

“We’re really about this notion of convenience, accessibility, and reliability,” Silver said of 3DEN. The Hudson Yards location is open every day from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

After my tour, I found myself impressed by what 3DEN offers for only $6 for 30 minutes.

Wellness and coworking are two big trends right now, particularly in New York City, and I’ve visited several such destinations recently, including Spring Place, a members-only coworking space and social club, Nap York, a now-closed napping lounge, and Clean Market, an upscale wellness center.

All of these places, including 3DEN, were clearly designed with Instagram in mind.

But unlike the others, 3DEN is the only place I’ve encountered that has combined so many different elements and services into a single location. And living up to its name, 3DEN actually does feel like a foliage-filled sanctuary from the hubbub of Hudson Yards.

I could certainly see myself, sweaty and disheveled on a hot summer day, stopping by 3DEN for a $6 shower – about the price of a latté and cheaper than a round-trip subway ride – before a meeting or dinner.