4 in 10 Singaporeans buy electricity from retailers now – and their favourites are Ohm Energy, Sunseap Energy and Tuas Power

Four in 10 Singaporeans have switched from Singapore Power to an open market electricity retailer ever since the Government opened the electricity market last November.

Those who switched paid 20 to 30 per cent less on electricity rates compared to those who didn’t, a survey by the Energy Market Authority has found.

Based on a ranking of the 12 retailers here, customers of Ohm Energy, Sunseap Energy and Tuas Power are the happiest.

Ever since the Government opened the electricity market in 2018, four in 10 Singaporeans have switched from Singapore Power (SP) to new retailers offering cheaper prices, according to a survey of over 10,000 households here.

Published on Monday (Oct 14), the survey, conducted by the Energy Market Authority (EMA), found that Singaporeans who changed electricity retailers between November 2018 and August 2019 paid electricity rates 20 to 30 per cent lower than those under SP.

SP charges an electricity rate known as the regulated tariff, which is affected by the global fuel price and changes every quarter. All of the 12 electricity retailers offer prices lower than SP’s.

Ninety per cent of respondents compared prices from different retailers before signing up, and two in three used a price comparison website, the survey added.

EMA also launched a ranking system for the 12 retailers, based on how satisfied customers were. It said it would update this ranking every six months.

Energy Market Authority

As of Oct 14, Ohm Energy, Sunseap Energy and Tuas Power were in first place on the ranking, with four out of five stars each.

Best Electricity Supply and iSwitch were in last place, with three out of five stars.

Diamond Electric and Union Power had no ratings yet.

EMA added that 98 per cent of people found switching retailers easy, and 94 per cent said the retailers had presented their offers accurately.

While over half the respondents had signed up at roadshows, 95 per cent said they had enough time to consider the offer before signing up and were not placed under time pressure.

The vast majority were satisfied with the overall service provided by their retailer, and said the retailer was able to address queries.

Most were also aware of their new electricity rate, contract start and end dates, and details of their security deposit.

Energy Market Authority

EMA also found that Keppel Electric currently had the largest market share (27 per cent) of all electricity retailers, followed by Geneco (21 per cent) and iSwitch (13 per cent).

Energy Market Authority

